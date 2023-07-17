Wow! This new Sony 65-inch OLED TV is already $300 off at Amazon

If you love a good TV deal , you need to pay attention to this sale. One of Sony’s 2023 TVs has already seen a big discount and is now at its lowest price ever.

The Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV is $2,299 at Amazon right now. This is $300 off, beating Best Buy ’s current asking price of $2,399. I highly recommend taking advantage of this deal before it disappears.

Sony 65" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $2,299 @ Amazon

The Sony Bravia XR A80L is on sale for its lowest price ever right now. You'll get remarkable picture quality on this OLED panel thanks to Sony's powerful XR processor. And, naturally, it's designed for use with the PS5 making it a solid choice for gamers. HDR 10/HLG/Dolby Vision are included, as well as 4 HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate.

In our Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED TV review , we said this was “one TV that does it all.” With beautiful picture quality, strong sound, and a great smart TV interface, you couldn’t ask for much more out of a TV.

In our tests, this TV reached a peak brightness of 676 nits, achieved a Delta-E score of 3.3797 and covered 99.08% of the UHDA-P3 color gamut. These are solid results for an OLED TV, and in practice make for a gorgeous picture: colors looked lush and vibrant, and no details were lost. This TV also benefits from excellent viewing angles and powerful 4K upscaling. Our reviewer even thought that Avatar: The Way of Water looked better on this TV than it did in the theater.

Plus, the Sony A80L has seriously great sound for an OLED TV. We heard absolute clarity for sound effects, dialogue and music, as well as zero distortion and strong bass. There’s no need to add one of the best soundbars here, unless you’re extremely discerning about audio quality.

The Sony Bravia XR A80L is also a solid gaming TV. This TV comes with HDMI 2.1 support, VRR, ALLM. PS5 gamers will also be able to take advantage of Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode. The only downside is that the A80L has a lag time of 16.3ms — which is slightly behind our best gaming TV ’s time of 9.8ms. If every millisecond counts for you during gaming, opt for the Samsung QN95B Neo QLED .