These rarely-discounted Nintendo Switch games are $20 off for Prime Day

We're in the home stretch for Prime Day deals, so let's talk about all the great Prime Day video game deals available now. Spoiler alert: there are a lot.

There are a handful of Nintendo Switch titles marked down for Prime Day (up to 33% off), and about half of them are Mario-themed. Take a trip to the Mushroom Kingdom in Super Mario Party, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, and Yoshi's Crafted World. And if you're seeking a real adventure, the superb The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available at a rare discount.

These single and multiplayer games are perfect for younger players, or for any family game night. From neck-and-neck tennis matches to run-and-jump platforming, there's something for everyone with these deals.

Right now, you can snag any of these titles for a tidy $20 off. Here we go!

Now it's a party! Outwit your friends and family as you race across the board in this multiplayer strategy game. Test your skills in a variety of fun mini-games (including 80 new ones), such as a miniature baseball face-off or tricycle race. You can even enjoy tabletop-style gaming in Toad's Rec Room mode, which lets you pair two different Nintendo Switch systems together. View Deal

Simply put, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is reason enough to buy a Nintendo Switch, all by itself. This meditative open-world game casts you as Link, who must travel throughout Hyrule and forge alliances to face down Calamity Ganon and rescue Princess Zelda. The game is positively enormous, and incredibly immersive.View Deal

For single or multiplayer fun the whole family can enjoy, Super Mario Bros U Deluxe doubles as two games in one! Join Mario, Luigi, and their Mushroom Kingdom pals on all sorts of side-scrolling adventures. The controls are straightforward and simple to use, making this an ideal game for youngers players. And thanks to all the bonus content, you'll get hours and hours of interactive playtime. View Deal

There's tennis, and then there's Mario Tennis Aces. Rally against your opponents in singles or doubles mode as one of 15+ different Mushroom Kingdom characters, serving up split-second trick shots to defeat other players. The Joy-Con controller is your racket, and it'll feel like one as you swing it around the living room. In Adventure mode, use those tennis skills to level up Mario, battle magical bosses, and stop Wario from his dastardly plans. View Deal

Take a backseat, Mario. This is Yoshi's world now. Jump into a new Yoshi adventure that lets you run, jump and explore colorfully crafted environments as you gulp down your enemies on the hunt for different collectables. Pass the Joy-Con controller to a friend, and you can team up as fellow Yoshis, or use the Mellow mode to give Yoshi wings. For extra protection, players can suit Yoshi up with unlockable handicraft costumes to get through each stage.

