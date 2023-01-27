There might only be one Google Pixel Tablet — and don’t expect OLED

Google has been working on a Pixel Tablet to accompany the Google Pixel series, but while it's apparently been working on two versions of its slate, we may only see one launch according to tipster Kuba Wojciechowski (opens in new tab).

It was previously rumored that there would be both a base version and a ‘pro’ model of the Pixel Tablet, but Wojciechowski has rebuked this claim, citing a Google code-commit.

Originally codenamed ‘Tangor’ and ‘TangorPro’, these monikers are supposedly assigned to a base tablet with the first generation Google Tensor chip and a supposed ‘pro’ model with the Tensor G2 chip that impressed us in the Google Pixel 7.

As it turns out, Google initially created "tangor" (T6) with a first-generation Tensor chip (as I also leaked before https://t.co/lQJDAz61Re) but then cancelled the project in favour of a Tensor G2-powered "tangorpro" (T6P).January 26, 2023 See more

Kuba Wojciechowski now believes that the sole Pixel Tablet — destined to hit the market this year — would be the one with the G2 Tensor chip, and that the base model has been scrapped.

What's more, Wojciechowski has provided alleged images of the tablet, which they also posted on Twitter. The images show the tablet on a dock similar to the Google Nest, with a rear camera in the top right corner, a front camera on the long side, and like recent iPad generations, no physical home button.

I have also been provided with a few photos of the device. pic.twitter.com/ctKWQoVDCTJanuary 26, 2023 See more

Wojciechowski has also claimed some supposed specs for the Pixel Tablet. The tablet will supposedly feature 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage, and likely an LCD display. An OLED panel looks unlikely since Wojciechowski found evidence of a display driver that is “typically used for driving the backlight layer on LCDs.”

While there is no OLED iPad currently, it does seem only a matter of time before Apple brings the technology to its tablets. If Google wants the Pixel to be established as one of the best Android tablets or to compete with Apple, future iterations will surely need to embrace OLED.

The Pixel Tablet was first announced all the way back in May 2022, but other than one popping up on FaceBook marketplace, details on the tablet have been hard to find. Hopefully, Google will finally launch the tablet this year to provide the all-conquering iPad family some new competition.