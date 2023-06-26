Spare a coin? You'll need to toss one to Netflix to watch The Witcher season 3 part 1, and another in a month's time to watch The Witcher season 3 part 2. This week's portion is a five-episode run that gives us the beginning of the end of Henry Cavill's time in The Witcher.

The Witcher season 3 part 1 streaming details The Witcher season 3 part 1 drops Thursday (June 29) at 3:01 a.m. ET on Netflix.

The big story in The Witcher season 3 is that everyone seems to know that Ciri (Freya Allan) is of Elder blood, which gives her a mighty power and paints a huge target on her. Season 2 saw Geralt (Henry Cavill) do his best to protect her, but now he's starting to realize that mission may not be as easily accomplished as he had thought.

Part of this has to do with The White Flame, who's been teased since Cahir (Eamon Farren) the knight warned Tissaia (MyAnna Buring) of a cleansing. We later learned that Nilgaard's ruler Emhyr (Bart Edwards) is The White Flame, and he's hunting Ciri down because she's his daughter.

Tiassaia, meanwhile, put a bounty on Ciri's head, and those of her protectors. And while Ciri's been training to defend herself, there are even more threats against her on the board. Enter the Wild Hunt — a dangerous group of Elves who came from a different, dying world in the books and games.

Here's everything you need to watch The Witcher season 3 part 1. Scroll down for the trailer and cast info.

When does The Witcher season 3 part 1 come out on Netflix?

The Witcher season 3 part 1 is set for release Thursday (July 29) at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. PT / 8:01 a.m. BST / 6:01 p.m. AEDT on Netflix, one of the best streaming services.

This batch has 5 episodes.

When does The Witcher season 3 part 2 come out on Netflix?

The Witcher season 3 part 2 is set for release Thursday (July 27) at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. PT / 8:01 a.m. BST / 6:01 p.m. AEDT on Netflix.

It has three episodes.

The Witcher season 3 part 1 trailer

"Neutrality," Geralt says, "will certainly help in keeping you alive." Unfortunately, though, Jaskier (Joey Batey) is there to tell Geralt that neutrality isn't some magical key to success.

Making matters worse, Geralt agrees with Jaskier. How rare. This trailer pushes Geralt's fear of what's to come, and it also sees Ciri interestingly enough say "we're Witchers."

The Witcher season 3 part 1 cast

The cast of The Witcher season 3 part 1 includes many of the key players from previous seasons, including:

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a monster-killer known as The Witcher

Freya Allan as Ciri (Cirilla) of Cintra, whose power is important to the future of the Continent, whom Geralt has sworn to protect

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, a sorceress allied with Geralt and Ciri

Joey Batey as Jaskier, the bard

Bart Edwards as Emhyr var Emreis, the emperor of Nilfgaard, the White Flame

Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart

Graham McTavish as Sigismund Dijkstra

Chris Fulton as Rience, a renegade mage

Mecia Simson as Francesca Findabair

Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz

The Witcher season 3 part 1 episode titles

The Witcher season 3 episode 1: “Shaerrawedd”

The Witcher season 3 episode 2: “Unbound”

The Witcher season 3 episode 3: “Reunion”

The Witcher season 3 episode 4: “The Invitation”

The Witcher season 3 episode 5: “The Art of Illusion”