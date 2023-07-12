The course of teen love never does run smooth, as seen when The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 premieres this week. The Prime Video teen romance returns with more love triangle drama for Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) and brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 streaming details The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 premieres with three episodes Friday (July 14) at 12:01 a.m. ET on Prime Video.

The coming-of-age drama tale is adapted by Jenny Han (To All the Boys I've Loved Before) on her own books. Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) are childhood pals whose moms Laurel (Jackie Chung) and Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) are best friends. They spend every summer at Susannah's house in Cousins Beach.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 brings Belly back to the beach, but their once-idyllic vacation is now marked by the rivalry between Conrad and Jeremiah for her heart. Plus, Susannah's cancer has returned and an unexpected visitor imperils the future of her beloved house.

Here's everything to know about how to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2. Plus, scroll down for the trailer, cast info and the soundtrack filled with Taylor Swift songs.

How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 in the US, UK, Canada and Australia

Viewers around the worldcan watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 on Prime Video premiere with three episodes on Friday, July 14 at 12:01 a.m. ET.

Season 2 consists of eight episodes total. The other five will drop weekly on Fridays.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a Prime Video original. The streaming service is included with an Amazon Prime subscription, which you can sample with a a one-month free trial. Prime Video's library includes original movies and series, like Daisy Jones & the Six, The Boys and the Rings of Power.

How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 anywhere on Earth

While Amazon Prime Video is available in many countries around the world, it's not everywhere. If you are in a region without access to Prime Video, you don't have to miss The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Amazon Prime Video or other streaming services and tune in.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 trailer

The trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 begins wistfully, set to a remix of Taylor Swift's "August." Belly reflects on how much things are changing — with her relationships to Conrad and Jeremiah, with Susannah, and with the summer home they've all enjoyed for years.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 cast

The cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 is led by Lola Tung as Isabel "Belly" Conklin, the show's half-Korean, half-white teen protagonist.

The other two points of the love triangle are Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher and Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher.

Other returning cast members include:

Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher

Jackie Chung as Laurel Park, Belly's mother

Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin, Belly's brother

Colin Ferguson as John Conklin, Belly's father and Laurel's ex-husband

Tom Everett Scott as Adam Fisher, the brothers' father and Susannah's husband

Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland Castillo, an author and Laurel's love interest

Minnie Mills as Shayla, Steven's girlfriend

Rain Spencer as Taylor, Belly's best friend from home

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 soundtrack: Taylor Swift songs

As noted above, a slow and dreamy remix of Taylor Swift's "August" off her Folklore album is featured in the The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 trailer. It's followed by "Back to December (Taylor’s Version)" off her recently released rerecording Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Jenny Han is an unabashed Swiftie. In the first season, the show incorporated five of Swift's songs And on TikTok, Han revealed that season 2 will play nine more! (Not counting the two in the trailer.)

With Speak Now (Taylor's Version) charting right now, we wouldn't be surprised to hear more songs off that album The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2. "Sparks Fly," "The Story of Us" and "Last Kiss" all seem like prime candidates.