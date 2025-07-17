Prime Video is releasing its latest No. 1 show 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' for free — here's where to watch

Prime Video's romantic drama "The Summer I Turned Pretty" has officially returned for its third and final season.

Season 3 had its two-episode premiere yesterday (July 16), and fans clearly wasted no time and dove right in, as the show shot straight to No. 1 in the streaming service's charts (stealing the top spot from "Bosch" spinoff, "Ballard").

But if you're not caught up on Belly's (Lola Tung) story just yet, Prime Video looks to be making it even easier (and cheaper!) to get up to speed on the show so far.

I just spotted that Prime Video is releasing the first two seasons of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" for free over on YouTube.

(Image credit: Dana Hawley/Prime Video)

At the time of writing, only the first three episodes of season 1 are currently available to stream for free.

However, episodes 4-7 all have premiere times set, and Prime Video has them all gathered together in a playlist aptly titled ""The Summer I Turned Pretty" Seasons 1-2 Full Episodes."

And seeing as these next four episodes are dropping over the next couple of days, I'd be surprised if the rest took long to drop, either.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, even if you don't currently have access to Prime Video, you can still add a new show to your summer watchlist. And if you enjoy the first two seasons, you can look forward to streaming "The Summer I Turned Pretty" season 3 on Prime Video later down the line.

What is Prime Video's 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' about?

The Summer I Turned Pretty – Official Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

"The Summer I Turned Pretty" is a coming-of-age romantic drama based on the novel series written by Jenny Han.

As Prime Video puts it, ""The Summer I Turned Pretty" is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer."

In addition to starring Lola Tung, "The Summer I Turned Pretty" cast also includes Jackie Chung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Rachel Blanchard, Sean Kaufman, Colin Fergusion, Tom Everett Scott, Kyra Sedgwick Isabella Briggs, Kristen Connolly, and more.

Already caught up on the show so far? You can find a season 3 synopsis below (consider this a spoiler warning):

Read More Season three finds Belly at the end of her junior year of college, looking forward to another summer in Cousins with Jeremiah. That future seems set in stone... until some core-shaking events bring Conrad (her first love) back into Belly's life. On the brink of adulthood, she's at a crossroads, and she has to decide which brother has her heart after all

Looking for even more recommendations? Check out our list of the best shows on Prime Video for tons more streaming suggestions worth watching.

More from Tom's Guide

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.