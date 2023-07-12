How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 5 online: Date, time and channel

We're ready to see how Staten Island's favorite vampires are doing when we watch What We Do in the Shadows season 5 online.

What We Do in the Shadows season 5 channel, start time What We Do in the Shadows season 5 premieres Thursday (July 13)

• Time — 10 p.m.

• U.S. — Watch on FX via Sling Blue or Fubo.TV or the next day on Hulu

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Remember when Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) ended season 4 by paying his way to vampirism? It turns out he's going to have a slow ride to fang-town, as this new season starts off with 'Gizmo' seemingly still human.

Meanwhile, Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) is running for public office, and Nandor (Kayvan Novak) is apparently getting a bit jealous of how much time Guillermo is spending with Laszlo (Matt Berry).

"What about Nadja (Natasia Demetriou)?" I hear her ask — well, she has to reconnect with her roots from the Old Country.

Here's everything you need to know to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 5 online, and also its trailer:

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 5 from anywhere

If you're away from home and don't get Hulu or FX and can't watch What We Do in the Shadows season 5, you don't have to miss it. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

If you're away from home and don't get Hulu or FX and can't watch What We Do in the Shadows season 5, you don't have to miss it. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream TV from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 5 in the US

In the US, What We Do in the Shadows season 5 airs on FX on Thursdays at 10 p.m. and hits Hulu on Fridays. Two episodes debut July 13, followed by one per week until episode 10 (the finale) on Sept. 7, 2023.

FX is part of many cable packages, and can be added if yours doesn't have it. If you've cut the cord, you can find FXX on two of the best streaming services: Fubo and Sling TV .

But while it's included in Fubo's regular package, Sling TV customers need to have at least Sling Blue (starts at $40 per month).

FXX is also on some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

You can get FX in Sling TV Blue, which starts at $40 per month. Sling Blue also includes the USA network, TBS, Food Network, the NFL Network and Lifetime.

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with FX, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Can you watch What We Do in the Shadows season 5 in the UK, Canada and Australia?

Ah, corporate synergy. Hulu isn't available outside of the US, but Disney Plus is, and episodes should upload to Disney Plus ... eventually. We don't have a release date yet.

Disney Plus costs £7.99 per month and £79.90 per year in the UK, Canadians pay $11.99 CAD per month, or $119.99 CAD per year, while Australians pay $13.99 AU per month and $139.99 AU per year.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.