‘The Last of Us’ season 2 finally gets release window — and you can watch the new trailer now

We’re finally in 2025, and with it comes the anticipation for “The Last of Us” season 2. Back in November, HBO teased that the next chapter would drop sometime in the spring, but thanks to a recent announcement at CES, we now know “The Last of Us” season 2 is arriving in April 2025 (though we’re still waiting on an exact date).

That means we’ve got about three months to go before Joel and Ellie return (a mix of excitement and anxiety for those who played The Last of Us Part II). But that’s not all! Alongside the release window, we were treated to a new trailer packed with quick glimpses of what’s to come, including the official confirmation of April. The trailer is filled with blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moments, so get your pause button ready.

Check out the new trailer below:

The Last Of Us Season 2 | April 2025 | Max - YouTube Watch On

The new trailer gave us a closer look at Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, roaming an abandoned hallway with that familiar sound of a hospital alarm, paired with her voiceover that’s only adding to my nerves for the upcoming season. We also catch glimpses of Dina (Isabela Merced) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) sharing a loving dance, more infected (including the terrifying clickers), and Ellie looking distressed in quite a few shots.

It’s a short teaser, so there’s not much else to dissect just yet, but we can probably expect a full-length trailer as we edge closer to April 2025. For now, we’ll just have to sit with our excitement (and maybe a little dread).

What will ‘The Last of Us’ season 2 be about?

It’s tricky to dive into what “The Last of Us” season 2 will entail without treading into spoiler territory for the game. But for those who haven’t played, here are some spoiler-free details:

“The Last of Us” season 2 will continue Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s journey in a world ravaged by the fungal pandemic. Without giving away too much, the second season shifts focus to a larger narrative, introducing Abby, a complex new character with her own motives, and interweaving her story with Ellie’s. The season will likely highlight the consequences of Joel’s decision at the end of season 1 and explore how it ripples through the lives of those around him.

If the show stays faithful to the source material, season 2 will pack an emotional punch that leaves fans reeling long after the final episode. And we should hopefully see new forms of the infected to really up the stakes.

Here is an official logline if you’re curious: “After five years of peace following the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”

The first trailer for “The Last of Us” season 2, which was released back in September, teases more about what to expect without revealing too much about the plot. Let's hope we get a firm release date very soon.

You can stream "The Last of Us" season 1 on Max