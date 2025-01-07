5 dark comedy shows you can stream right now

Dark humor is an acquired taste and doesn't always appeal to everyone. But if you're like me, gallows humor fits the bill for entertainment. A dark comedy is perfect for those moments when goofy scenarios seem too frivolous and gritty plots feel a bit too reflective of the current times. So, instead, we can find an escape in dark comedies, where we can laugh at the absurdity of life's challenges without spiraling too far downward into stark reality.

I've compiled some of the best dark comedy series to queue up when you need a laugh that cuts through the bleakness. You'll find these series have just the right touch of ridiculous in troubling situations.

'Laid'

"Laid" is a dark comedy with a unique premised, based on a 2011 Australian series of the same name. Stephanie Hsu stars as Ruby, a woman unlucky in love who finds out that her past lovers are all dying on her. Her best friend, A.J. (Zosia Mamet), who happens to be a true crime enthusiast, joins her in trying to figure out why these deaths are happening.

It's a silly premise that you don't want to think too hard about when you watch. However, once you get into it, "Laid" is a lot of fun, even amid all the deaths. Hsu and Mamet are a joy to watch together. If you've ever had a hard time finding the one or figuring out why your relationships don't seem to work out, you'll want to catch this series.

'No Good Deed'

If you've ever bought or sold a home or even lingered far too long on Zillow, you'll get a kick out of "No Good Deed." Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano shine as empty-nester husband and wife Lydia and Paul, looking to sell their swanky L.A. home. Lydia is reluctant to relinquish her treasured abode, while Paul wants to say goodbye to the L.A. area.

Yet, that's not even close to being the only complication. Everyone who seems to want their hands on their home comes with a whole host of problems. Toss in a murder mystery, and you have a series you don't want to miss. It has the perfect balance of dark comedy alongside the whodunit plot line.

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is not only the longest-running comedy series of all time, it's still going strong. It focuses on a group of narcissistic and sociopathic friends who run an Irish bar called Paddy's Pub and have a variety of schemes and cons that keep them busy.

The phenomenal cast includes Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito, who have kept these characters alive and kicking since the series began in 2005 (with the exception of DeVito who joined in season 2). There's so much about this show that is potentially offensive. If you tend not to like that sort of dark comedy, you may want to avoid this one. However, the characters are so over the top that you'll find yourself laughing despite everything that tells you not to enjoy it.

'Kaos'

If you're into Greek mythology and/or love Jeff Goldblum, you will definitely like "Kaos." It sets mythological stories in today's society, giving gods and goddesses a modern flair. Six ordinary people discover they play an essential part in a prophecy that is impacting the gods, including Zeus (Goldblum), who worries a line across his forehead is predicting his demise.

Despite their immortality, the gods and goddesses are as quirky, dysfunctional and messy as the rest of us. It's especially amusing to see how the show takes on the classic mythological tales — but you don't even need to know anything about them to appreciate the show. While it's too bad Netflix didn't renew "Kaos" for a second season, this unique series is still definitely worth watching.

'What We Do in the Shadows'

Based on a 2014 New Zealand movie of the same name, "What We Do in the Shadows" is a mockumentary focusing on four vampires living on Staten Island. Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin (Mark Proksch) live together in the same house, attempting to navigate modern life in the city while maintaining their vampire natures.

Like similar comedies of the non-vampiric kind, there are a host of trials and tribulations that begin and end throughout each episode. However, the twists of them all being vampires and the complications that this aspect adds to their lives give the show a dark flair that's thoroughly entertaining. If you loved the movie and worry this series won't do it justice, rest assured that Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, the creative minds behind the film, are co-writers for the series.

