'The Last of Us' co-creator Craig Mazin says season 2 will have 'The Empire Strikes Back' vibes

Plus, the showrunner spills on how season 2 will improve upon its predecessor

Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us season 2
In just a few short weeks, "The Last of Us" will return to HBO and Max with its much-anticipated second season on Sunday, April 13, and according to the showrunners, the new installment is going to raise the bar in terms of scope, story and, yes, zombies.

Craig Mazin — who co-created the dystopian drama alongside Neil Druckmann, who developed video game upon which the series is based — recently revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that "TLOU" season 2 will echo one of the best film sequels of all time: "The Empire Strikes Back," which is, of course, the second installment of the original "Star Wars" trilogy.

“I think about that a lot — because I love 'The Empire Strikes Back,' and I think everybody should,” Mazin told the outlet about comparisons between "The Last of Us" season 2 and the Irvin Kershner-directed space opera.

“We love that one because the second act is the tough act. That’s when everything is challenged and characters go through these moments where they can’t be who they used to be, but they’re also not ready to be who they’re supposed to be. There’s a sense of feeling lost. And I love that.”

As for the difference in approach between the show's first season and second, Mazin was also candid about how both the audience popularity and financial success of season 1 benefitted its follow-up.

"Making a first season of television, especially one of that size, is like building a plane in the air. We learned how to improve our process, which means basically more efficiency. Combined with more money from HBO, we could do a lot more," the showrunner told THR.

"We certainly got much better at portraying the Infected. Our two core actors, Pedro [Pascal] and Bella [Ramsey], now occupy these characters completely. And we assembled this other group of actors who fit right in — maybe that’s because [the new cast members] had seen the first season, so they were coming into a show they understood."

The second season of the post-apocalyptic series will pick up five years after the shocking events of the season one finale, which saw Pascal's Joel save Ramsey's Ellie from that fatal procedure at the risk of all of mankind. In the season 2 premiere, we find them living in Jackson, Wyoming, in a survivors' settlement alongside new characters like Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), Dina (Isabela Merced) and Gail (Catherine O'Hara).

Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all things related to "The Last of Us" season 2 ahead of next month's big premiere, including new trailers, production stills, character details, plot points and more. Stay tuned!

