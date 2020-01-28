The Galaxy S20 Ultra's price just leaked — and it’s very high

For all the features that Samsung could put on its soon-to-appear Galaxy S20 , perhaps the one thing the majority of potential buyers of this smartphone will care about the most is the price. Samsung could try and keep its prices down in comparison to rivals like Apple, which has substantially increased the price of its top iPhone 11 Pro models. Equally, Samsung may want to ramp up its prices given the huge amount of upgrades it’s made since the S10.

We now have a possible answer in the form of a tweet from Max Weinbach , who has been revealing lots of Samsung information over the past couple of weeks. He claims that the S20 Ultra will cost $1,300 (£998 converted), which is similar to what had been rumored previously, and matches the launch price of the Galaxy S10 5G , but is still eye-wateringly expensive.

The S20 series will also be pre-fitted with screen protectors, and be IP68 rated to a depth of 5 metres. This is near enough the gold standard for dust/water protection for premium phones, and while most users are likely never to need this level of protection, it’s still good to know your phone will survive a dip in the sink.

More “confirmed” prices: Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Buds

In other pricing news, Weinbach says that the Galaxy Z Flip foldable, expected to debut at the same time as the S20 series, will be $1,400 (£1,074 converted). It may also be an AT&T exclusive, although possibly just as a limited-time deal, but there will also be an unlocked version.

Beyond phones, Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Plus will cost $149.99 (£115 converted), which may initially have you very interested in these AirPods Pro rivalling true wireless earbuds. However, Weinbach also re-confirms that these buds will only have active noise isolation , not active noise cancelling like the AirPods Pro. The battery life of the Galaxy Buds Plus will be double that of the original Galaxy Buds however, so at least you’ll get plenty of listening time.

Weinbach says that the S20 series will be available on the “first Friday of March”, which a quick glance at the calendar will tell you is March 6, just over three weeks after the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11.