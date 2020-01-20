Galaxy S20 leaks reveal new design and 100x ‘space zoom’

Of all its features, the most eye-catching part of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 is its rear camera bump. It’s one of the largest we’ve seen on any phone, and is said to contain a 108MP main sensor along with a powerful 10x zoom sensor and a 12MP wide lens, plus a time-of-flight sensor for better depth perception and use with AR applications.

A tweet posted by reliable leaker Ishan Agarwal shows us how the rear camera block of the S20 Ultra 5G, the highest-spec version of Samsung’s new flagship, will look with all of the cameras fitted inside. You can see the image, mocked up by Agarwal himself, below.

This image accurately represents how the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Camera setup looks like! It will be dual shade (grey matte like + black), and it honestly looks good (better than what I tried to make here lol). Yeah, 100X would be printed besides Periscope Camera. pic.twitter.com/YwbYWZmvygJanuary 18, 2020

The notable things to look at here are the number of lenses - four plus a flash module, and the prominence of the camera on the bottom left, which some handy printed text informs us is the 100x zoom, although Agarwal isn’t sure what the official name of this feature will be, and has written in some placeholder text instead.

He also mentions a gray color option for the phone, something which fellow Twitter leaker Ice Universe also posted about, comparing it to the shade found on the Galaxy Note 8.

Galaxy S20 Ultra has a gray similar to Note8 pic.twitter.com/1Pb9G9FvuqJanuary 19, 2020

If you are having trouble picturing this on a phone, concept designer Ben Geskin has showed off his latest idea of how the Galaxy S20 Ultra will look (see main image above), using Agarwal's camera block design, although Geskin has swapped out the placeholder text for the rumored code name “Space Zoom".