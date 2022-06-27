The Boys season 3 episode 7 release date and time — how to watch online

We've got time to decompress before the The Boys season 3 episode 7 release date. And, boy howdy, we're going to need it. While some folks we've heard claim they overhyped Herogasm, many more said "wow, I wasn't expecting that" as they saw the latest edition of one of the best Prime Video shows.

The Boys season 3 episode 7 start time, schedule The Boys season 3 episode 7 comes out Friday (July 1) on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

Unfortunately, the big plan to stop Homelander with Soldier Boy's powers fizzled out faster than those hidden cameras at Herogasm once they were discovered.

Right now, we've hit another big confrontation moment. Starlight's exposed Homelander, who really didn't need another PR nightmare after last season. Except she's not Starlight anymore. Supe-name be damned, Annie January is back.

Mother's Milk, though, cannot be happy with the way things are going. Not only did Soldier Boy dismiss killing MM's family because he's killed too many families to remember, but wow that big stain MM got this episode. Yikes.

Meanwhile, it seems like Soldier Boy's getting closer to the big secret that's responsible for why he was locked down in Russia. In better news, it seems like the redemption of A-Train has finally pulled into the station after his apology to Hughie.

We can't stop praising The Boys season 3, and that's partially because we've seen it all (thanks to screeners). It's definitely one of the best new shows to watch in June. Also, check out our spoiler-free The Boys season 3 review to see what I thought about the show's return.

Lastly, check out this video of Tomer Kapon and Karen Fukuhara talking about Herogasm:

How to watch The Boys season 3 episode 7 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch The Boys season 3 episode 7 on Friday (July 1) via Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) . It is supposed to go live at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. BST, but some episodes, such as this past week's Herogasm, have gone up the night before.

This is the penultimate episode of the season, which arrive each Friday.

How to watch The Boys season 3 episode 7 anywhere on Earth

While Amazon Prime Video is available in many countries around the world, it's not everywhere. If you are in a region without access to Prime Video, you don't have to miss The Boys. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Amazon Prime Video or other streaimng services and tune in.

The Boys season 3 episode schedule

The Boys season 3 episode 1, "Payback" — June 3

The Boys season 3 episode 2, "The Only Man In The Sky" — June 3

The Boys season 3 episode 3, "Barbary Coast" — June 3

The Boys season 3 episode 4, "Glorious Five Year Plan" — June 10

The Boys season 3 episode 5, "The Last Time To Look On This World Of Lies" — June 17

The Boys season 3 episode 6, "Herogasm" — June 24

The Boys season 3 episode 7, "Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed" — July 1

The Boys season 3 episode 8, "The Instant White-Hot Wild" — July 8