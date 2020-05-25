The best Memorial Day laptop sale is this fully specced Dell for just $549

We've see tons of Memorial Day sales these past few days, but this is so far the best we've seen in terms of bang for your buck.

For a limited time, Dell has its Inspiron 15 5000 on sale for $549. That's $160 off and while that may seem like your typical price for this laptop, what we really like is the harware that you get for the price. It features a 1080p LCD, current-gen Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

This Inspiron 15 5000 is a midrange laptop that can handle every mainstream task you throw its way. Usually a laptop in this price range makes some sort of compromise such as including a Core i3 CPU or limiting you to a 128GB SSD. However, this laptop packs all the basics you need and promises exceptional power thanks to its current-gen Core i5-1035G1 CPU.

It's also worth noting that select accessories you add during the checkout process will also be discounted. For instance, if you add the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Mouse during the checkout process, Dell will take $10 off the mouse's full price.