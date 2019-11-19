The best Galaxy Watch 2 features are coming to Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 ’s best features are coming to older Samsung wearables. The Tizen-based Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active will receive upgrades like more customization options, expanded functionality for Bixby Voice and new Samsung Health features starting today.

According to Samsung , the Galaxy Watch Active will also get the touch bezel interface found on the Galaxy Watch Active 2. This will allow users to navigate their displays using finger swipe actions around the bezel.

All Galaxy Watch models can now be customized with 24 new sub-dials and complications, adding to the 17 figurations already available. The My Style feature we liked in our Galaxy Watch Active 2 review is also coming to Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active, letting users can match their watch face appearance to their outfits with ease.

Icons for in-use apps on the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active have been relocated to the bottom of the watch face. The current time will now permanently be found on the display, too, even while apps are open.

With the latest software, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active owners will unlock more Bixby features. Using Samsung’s smart assistant, the watch wearer can initiate workouts and control smart home devices connected to a SmartThings platform.

As for new Samsung health features, users can now monitor fitness goals via the Daily Active feature, which is similar to the Apple Watch ’s Move rings. The update also supports lap tracking and a Low Heart Rate Alert.

According to Samsung’s press release, the update is rolling out region-by-region.