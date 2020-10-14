The best budget robot vacuum is now a dirt-cheap $118 on Prime Day

There are a lot of cheap robot vacuums out there, but very few of them are actually any good. One of the exceptions is the iLife V3s Pro, which bested robot vacuums four times its price—which is why it's high on our list of the best robot vacuums. And for Prime Day, the iLife V3s Pro costs just $118.

If you're looking for a robot vacuum that doesn't have all the bells and whistles but does an excellent job cleaning, this is the model to get.

iLife V3s Pro was $159, now $118 @ Amazon

Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner is even cheaper for Prime Day. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro was an excellent cleaner, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path—including pet hair. View Deal

In our lab tests, the iLife V3s Pro picked up 99.5 percent of all pet hair, and scored a 97 percent overall—that's cleaning up hair, Cheerios, and sand on both hardwood and carpet. It also did well in real-world tests, as you can read in our iLife V3s Pro review.

Now, with a budget robot vacuum, there are a few tradeoffs. The V3s Pro cleans in a random pattern, which means that it will take longer to vacuum a room than a smarter robot vacuum that travels in a grid. And while the V3s Pro comes with a remote control, you can't connect it to your Wi-Fi or control it with an app on your smartphone. But you can program it to run when you're not at home.

Normally, the V3s Pro is priced at about $159, which is pretty good already, but this Prime Day deal that knocks it down to $118 makes it an even better bargain.

Shop Prime Day sales at Amazon