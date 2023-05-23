The Backbone One PlayStation Edition finally comes to Android

Android users can finally get their hands on the PlayStation-branded Backbone One mobile gaming controller. After launching it as an iOS exclusive last year, Backbone announced an Android-compatible version on Tuesday available now for $99.

The Backbone One – PlayStation Edition essentially turns your phone into an impromptu Nintendo Switch. In terms of function, it's not all that different from the Razer Kishi V2 or the standard Backbone One controller. Just plug your phone in via the charging port, and you can access your PS5 and PS4 games from the PS Remote Play app: no DualShock 4 or DualSense controller required. All you need is an internet connection and a PS5 or PS4 console. The fact that it looks and feels so much like a standard console controller makes it a terrific accessory for cloud gaming.

Though the controller is PlayStation-branded, it isn't exclusively compatible with the PlayStation library. You can also use it to play games from the Google Play and Apple App Store, as well as titles from gaming streaming services like Xbox Game Pass.

As with its iOS counterpart, the mobile controller's design looks like a cross between the Backbone One and Sony's DualSense controllers. It has Sony's iconic cross, circle, square and triangle face buttons, and its black-and-white color scheme matches the look of the PS5.

Since this version is for Android phones though, you'll be able to plug your phone in with a USB-C connector as opposed to a Lightning jack. You can also connect Sony's PlayStation Pulse 3D wireless headset using the headphone jack.

Also announced on Tuesday was an update to the PS Remote Play app, adding support for controller-based navigation in landscape orientation. If you have the Backbone app, you can set it up as a hub to access all the games you can play with your controller. There you can also find more PlayStation-themed customizations.

The Backbone One – PlayStation Edition for Android is available to order in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand. Backbone says it'll be rolling out to Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore in the near future as well.