Super Bowl on Roku: Everything you need to watch Rams vs Bengals for free

Anyone with a Roku device can watch Super Bowl live streams, and there's even a free option too! This is one of the best reasons to cut the cord in 2022, as this one tiny streaming device isn't tied to any contracts, and it also opens you up to a ton of options.

The most popular options will likely include the best cable TV alternatives, as many people probably already subscribe to the likes of Sling TV and Fubo TV. Both have Roku apps and both provide strong experiences.

But, let's be honest, some folks don't want to spend $35 (Sling's monthly price) to $65 (Fubo TV's monthly price) on just the big game. Which is why we're happy to note that both services offer free trials, so you don't need to pay (provided you can set a reminder to remember to cancel).

Roku does offer many other options, as well. You can also watch the Super Bowl on Peacock (for $5 per month) or get the Super Bowl on Hulu (for $69 per month). Why is Peacock so cheap? Well, it doesn't have a rewind button, for starters.

Just don't think you'll get Super Bowl 2022 in 4K — or true 4K — on any of these platforms. Sure, YouTube TV has NBC and offers 4K for some events, and some will upscale it from 1080p to 4K, but that's not legit Ultra High-Def.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Super Bowl on Roku:

Super Bowl on Roku: Which app is right for you?

Okay, we've got all the links to all of the top Roku apps (aka Roku Channels).

Want to watch the Super Bowl on Sling TV? Then get started by adding the Sling TV Roku Channel remotely. Sling Blue has NBC in select markets (Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Ft. Worth, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Hartford, New Haven, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Washington DC and San Diego).

Sling Blue is $35 per month, but you don't need to have to pay that fee to watch Super Bowl LVI on Sling, because Sling TV has a 3-day free trial.

If you can stand to miss CBS, Sling TV provides a middle ground — and there's a 3-day free trial! The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC affiliates for this game, as well as local FOX affiliates plus ESPN.

Of course, you can also watch Fubo TV on your Roku, and the fuboTV Roku Channel is also available for remote-loading. Again, fubo TV is a bit more expensive at $65 per month, but it does offer more channels and a multi-watch mode for seeing more than one channel at once. There is also a 7-day free fubo TV trial.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with NBC, and the top pick for watching all of the NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Why would you spend $5 more to get the Super Bowl on Hulu with Live TV? It includes Disney Plus and ESPN Plus (where UFC 271 is streaming). But just like Sling, you're going to want to check if Hulu has NBC for you. So when you sign up for Hulu click "VIEW CHANNELS IN YOUR AREA." Then, plug in your zip code, hit Submit and you should see if you get NBC.

Then, when you sign up for Hulu, make sure to select Hulu with Live TV, which is $69 per month. Add Hulu to Roku here.

Hulu also offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals like Handmaid's Tale and movie exclusives including Oscar winner Nomadland. Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog. Hulu with Live TV costs $69.99 per month.

Lastly, the Super Bowl is also on Peacock, which doesn't have a free trial and doesn't let you rewind, but still costs so much less at $5 per month for Peacock Premium. Don't select the "ad-free" Peacock Premium Plus expecting it to cut out all the Super Bowl commercials. It only removes ads from movies and TV shows, not live events. Our Peacock review has all the details.

You can add Peacock to Roku here.

In addition to the Super Bowl, Peacock also has WWE live streams, huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

In terms of regular TV-watching, check out my article on the app that changed the way I watch TV (also, it's free).