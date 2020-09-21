Stunning iPhone 12 video reveals the flagship we’ve been waiting for

The iPhone 12 Pro is almost here, but there's still some time to go before we get our hands on one. In the meantime, we have this awesome concept video to watch and rewatch.

This self-styled "Most Accurate Concept Video" of the iPhone 12 Pro was made by designer DMJ4D, and collects together all the rumors we've heard so far about the new iPhone into one stylish sizzle reel.

The design of the iPhone 12 sees a big change on the sides. The curved edges have been ditched in favor of flat surfaces. It's a call-back to older iPhone designs like the iPhone 4, and this video makes it look like a great choice on Apple's part.

(Image credit: DMJ4D)

The Face ID notch is still where it's always been though, allowing easy and secure unlocking via facial recognition, but taking a noticeable bite out of the display. It contains a 12MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture, the same one in the current iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The rear camera array looks almost identical to the iPhone 11 Pro, down to the triangular arrangement of the three cameras: a 120-degree ultrawide, an f/1.8 main/wide camera, and an f/2.0 telephoto. What's new is the LiDAR sensor beneath the ultrawide camera on the right. This long-rumored feature, initially seen on the iPad Pro earlier this year, will help the iPhone judge distance more effectively, improving photography and AR effects.

(Image credit: DMJ4D)

Four iPhone 12 colors get shown during the clip. These are the three usual suspects - black, white and Product Red, along with a new "Midnight Blue" option, likely to be the flagship color in the same way that Midnight Green was for the iPhone 11 Pro.

(Image credit: DMJ4D)

Towards the end of the video, we get a lot of features mentioned in quick succession. Among these is the iPhone 12's new 5nm chipset, the A14 Bionic, and an IP68 dust/water resistance rating, the same rating as the iPhone 11 Pro and many other rival flagship phones.

(Image credit: DMJ4D)

Also briefly flashed on-screen is the "forth-generation (sic) Neural Engine. This is Apple's machine learning tech that helps iOS adapt to its users' habits, and was first introduced on the A11 chipset in the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, making the A14's engine the fourth edition.

Some of the iPhone 12 features mentioned in the trailer aren't based on rumors, however. For example the "2x faster Face ID" or the 1,600 nit max brightness, which is double the current maximum brightness that the iPhone 11 Pro can manage. Both of these would be very welcome additions, but we're not expecting them.

(Image credit: DMJ4D)

The claim of four hours longer battery life is something you may hope that Apple reveals, but this year it might be quiet about its phones' longevity. Due to the handset sizes and new components within them, Apple has been rumored to be using smaller batteries than it currently has in its flagship iPhones. A smaller capacity could be offset by the more efficient A14 Bionic chip, but we're not expecting longer endurance than before..

As a "one more thing" the video teases an iPhone Flip at the end. Apple's known to be working on a foldable phone, as evidenced by its many patents. But the company's trademark sluggishness when it comes to embracing new hardware likely means it will be at least another year until we see such a phone approach production.

(Image credit: DMJ4D)

With Apple's September "Time Flies" event taking place last week with no mention of iPhones, we're now waiting until October for the next big event to finally show off the iPhone 12 lineup. And there will be a lot to show, too.

As well as all the features shown in this video, Apple's offering its largest number of handsets for a single phone yet, made up of four phones ranging between 5.4 inches and 6.7 inches in display size.