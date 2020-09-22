Google Pixel 5 price just leaked — and it's good news

The Google Pixel 5 is just over a week away from its debut, but we may have already learned what it's going to cost.

WinFuture's Roland Quandt revealed these details on Twitter, with the promise of more information to come. But what he has already told us is already enough potential evidence of a big shake-up in the flagship phone world.

Quandt claims that the Pixel 5 will cost €629, with the Pixel 4a 5G starting at €499. The price matches an earlier leak which also gave the Pixel 5 a 629 euro value. That is equivalent to £575 or $739. Don't put too much stock into these figures, however, as it's hard to get an accurate equivalent price by simply converting currencies.

So here's the deal.Pixel 4a 5G: 499 Euro. Black, White.Pixel 5: 629 Euro. Black. Green.gn8. more tomorrow.September 22, 2020

For comparison, a Samsung Galaxy S20 costs 876 euros in Germany, while an iPhone 11 with 64GB storage (the cheapest option) costs 778 euros. Since these have historically been the two phone series that are the Pixel's closest rivals, the price difference is going to be pretty significant if Quandt's leak is accurate.

This big price decrease is thanks to the rumored lower specs of the Pixel 5. It's believed to be using a less powerful and cheaper Snapdragon 765G chipset instead of the Android flagship staple of the Snapdragon 865. While this means less performance muscle, this chip should still offer all the power the Pixel 5 needs to deliver Google's trademark software-led user experience, while still offering 5G to those who want it.

Quandt's tweet also mentions a 499 euro price for the Pixel 4a 5G. The U.S.' price has already been confirmed by Google as $499, which hopefully means we'll see something similar in GBP when it comes to the U.K.

While the phone's purported black and green color options have been mentioned by other sources, Quandt doesn't mention any white option. Google has historically offered a white Pixel with every generation, and a recent leak from European retailers has suggested there will be a white Pixel 5 available. It's possible that the white option will be exclusive to certain retailers or carriers, hence why we're getting mixed messages from the rumor mill.

Google's big announcement event for the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G and likely some new Nest and Chromecast devices is set for September 30. Other big changes to the flagship Pixel to look out for are the new punch-hole selfie camera, first seen on the Pixel 4a, a default Android 11 operating system and dual main/ultrawide rear cameras.