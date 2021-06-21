Sony Direct will have PS5 restock Wednesday — what you need to know

Sony wants you to forget about today's Prime Day deals and look ahead to Wednesday, June 23. On that date, Sony will have an invite-only PS5 restock. However, if you didn't get the magical invite via e-mail, don't worry. Almost every time Sony has held an invite-only event, it follows things up with a restock for the general public.

On Wednesday, you'll be able to get the PS5 for $499 via this link or the PS5 Digital for $399 via this link. Today's restock news was reported by PS5 tracker Matt Swider at TechRadar.

Sony Direct PS5 restock (coming June 23)

The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

How to get notifications from Sony Direct

In order to get exclusive invites from Sony Direct, you'll want to have an active Sony Direct account and make sure you have notifications set to "yes." Keep in mind, this doesn't guarantee you'll get an invite. (I personally did this months ago and have yet to receive a single invite from Sony).

Nevertheless, creating a Sony Direct account is easy. You can sign up via this link here. Once you've set up an account, you'll want to add your address and billing info. Having this info on file will make things easier should you manage to get a PS5 console in your cart.

To turn on notifications from Sony Direct, you'll want to sign into your account, click on "My Profile," and then click the "edit" button from your profile page. You'll then be redirected to a new account settings page. From within that page, choose "notifications" from the left column and then make sure you opt-in to receive news and special offers from Sony.

How to get a PS5 if you didn't receive an invite

The last time Sony held an invite-only PS5 restock was June 17. Minutes after the invite-only event wrapped up, Sony Direct opened a PS5 queue for the general public. We can't guarantee they'll do this again today, but times are rough, and if you want a PS5, it doesn't hurt to be online after the 12 p.m. PT event is over. Of course, you can bookmark our page and we'll keep you updated on the latest PS5 restock news from Sony Direct and all major U.S. retailers.

What to do once you're in the queue

Once you're on the virtual queue, you'll be given an estimated wait time. All wait times vary, and there's a good chance you'll have "more than an hour" wait. If that's the case, don't despair. Your status can rapidly change and you may have a shorter wait time than estimated. (For instance, after waiting 20 minutes on a previous PS5 restock event, our time was cut from "more than an hour" to just 15 minutes).

Additionally, you may be required to solve a captcha. (A simple challenge/question to ensure you're not a bot). It usually requires that you select a radio box. As a result, you'll want to make sure your browser tab remains prominent, because if it's not you might miss your captcha challenge and you could forfeit your place in line.

