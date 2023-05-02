Some of the best Prime Video shows are coming to Amazon’s free streaming service

Amazon Freevee already tops our list of the best free streaming services, and the platform's already strong content library is about to get even more impressive as it’s set to receive more than 100 Prime Video Originals over the next few months.

An Amazon press release (opens in new tab) confirms that some of the best shows on Prime Video will be available to stream for free for the first time ever via Freevee. The first batch of Prime Video content to hit the free streaming service will include the first three episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty, A League of Their Own, Papers Girls and The Terminal List.

Later this month Freevee will also get all episodes of Goliath and The Tick, as well as the complete first season of Upload and the second season of Homecoming, the first season is already streaming on Freevee. Amazon has also confirmed that future content drops scheduled for “later this year” will include the first seasons of Reacher and The Wheel of Time.

It’s not just Prime Video TV shows that are moving over to Freevee either, some of the best Prime Video movies will also be available to stream for free. The first of these will be The Vast of the Night, a thriller about two kids searching for the source of a mysterious radio signal in the 1950s. One of the best Prime Video movies you’ve (probably) not watched, the sci-fi flick earned an impressive 93% on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) upon release in 2019 and is scheduled to hit Freevee later this month.

Of course, all this original content will remain available to watch ad-free on Prime Video. But if you can tolerate some advertisements, Freevee makes a very compelling case for itself. And now with the inclusion of select Prime Video Originals, its position as our favorite free streaming platform seems more secure than ever.

But don't expect the Lord of the Rings

(Image credit: Amazon)

However, don’t expect Prime Video’s flagship original shows such as The Boys and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to make the jump over to Freevee anytime soon. These will almost certainly continue to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

Previously known as IMDd TV, Freevee launched in 2019 and currently offers access to a range of must-watch TV shows and movies without viewers needing to spend a cent. Some of the best shows you can stream for free via Freevee include the entirety of the award-winning sitcom Schitt’s Creek, all six seasons of legendary sci-fi drama Lost and the complete original run of The Twilight Zone.