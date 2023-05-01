Amazon is giving out a free $5 credit for Mother's Day — here's how to get it

Leave it to Amazon to make shopping for Mother's Day gifts easier than ever. The retailer just launched a deal that not only gets mom a cool gift, but also gets you a little kickback as well.

Through May 14, Prime members who purchase Amazon eGift cards valued at $50 or more (opens in new tab) will receive a free $5 Amazon promotional code (opens in new tab). It's a small credit, but it's essentially free money that Amazon is handing out. And nothing's stopping you from purchasing the eGift card for yourself and pocketing the $50 card and $5 credit. (You can then use that to get mom a bigger Mother's Day gift, right?)

The deal is exceedingly easy to activate. Simply visit the Amazon Gift Cards page (opens in new tab), purchase at least $50 worth of Amazon eGift cards, and you'll get a $5 promo code via e-mail.

Be aware that you must be a Prime member to get this deal. Furthermore, the promotion works only once per account; if you buy $100 worth of eGift cards, you won't get $10 worth of credit, in other words.

If you're not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can try a free trial (opens in new tab) today; it's the only way to access a number of Amazon deals, including this one. Plus, you'll get access to Prime Day deals when they're available later this summer.