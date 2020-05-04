Sling TV deal lets you watch Star Wars movies for free all week

Today is May 4th and for Star Wars fans across the globe that means one thing — Star Wars deals! If you're watching your wallet, we've spotted the ultimate Star Wars deal.

Through May 10, anyone can watch Sling TV's Star Wars movie collection for free. Best of all, no credit card is required. The offer includes titles like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and more. It's one of the best Sling TV deals we've seen. View Deal

Sling TV is also hosting a Star Wars sweepstakes where one lucky winner will snag an an autographed Mace Windu lightsaber. The more Star Wars movies you watch, the better your chances of winning that lightsaber. Available free movies include:

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sling TV is an attractive option for anyone who wants to ditch their expensive cable TV package. They offer three plans: Sling TV Blue, Sling TV Orange, and Sling TV Orange + Blue. Sling Orange and Sling Blue, both cost $30 per month. Their top-tier Sling Orange & Blue plan costs $45 per month. It includes access to all channels on the Sling Blue and Sling Orange plans as well as 10 hours of Cloud DVR storage (free) and the ability to record multiple shows at once.

Moreover, if you subscribe and pay for two months of Sling TV (any package), you'll also get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick. In our Sling TV review, we loved the service for its low cost and the ability to add on extra channels.

