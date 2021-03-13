Selection Sunday 2021 live stream and time: How to watch without cable

Selection Sunday 2021 channel, start time The Selection Sunday 2021 live stream starts at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 10.

It's on CBS, which means it's available on Paramount Plus and Fubo TV, among other services

The Selection Sunday 2021 live stream is here to kick off March Madness properly, and usher this year's men's college basketball teams into the big bracket. And everyone has a lot of time to make up for, since last year's March Madness was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of course, some teams are already guaranteed a position, due to their consistent performances throughout the season. That said, the ACC Tournament, Big Ten Tournament and Big East Tournament will also play a factor in deciding who winds up in which ranked positions.

Big stories going into the tournament include where will Villanova sit after being ousted from the Big East by Georgetown? Can Oklahoma State make it to March Madness? How tough will Gonzaga's challenge for a title be?

Without further ado, here's everything you need to watch the Selection Sunday 2021 live stream:

How to watch Selection Sunday 2021 live streams with a VPN

Hoops fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get CBS or Paramount Plus where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Selection Sunday 2021 live stream, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

View Deal

Selection Sunday 2021 live streams in the US

In the US, the Selection Sunday bracket airs on CBS at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 14. You can watch it all on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV , as well as Paramount Plus, the latest streaming service on the block.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching all many sports live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Paramount Plus free trial: One month with code MOUNTAIN

To celebrate its launch on March 4, Paramount Plus is extending its usual week-long free trial to last an entire month. That gives you plenty of time to see everything the streaming service has to offer, from blockbuster movies to classic comedies to originals like Star Trek: Picard.View Deal

When March Madness begins in earnest, though, you might be better off with the combination of Sling and Paramount Plus for CBS. Sling gets you TruTV, TBS and TNT, which aren't on Fubo.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching all many sports live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Selection Sunday live streams in the UK

American basketball fans unable to watch the tournament while travelling may need to check out a service such as ExpressVPN, as we can't find the Selection Sunday in UK streaming services.

Selection Sunday live streams in Canada

We can't tell how many of the college basketball games will be airing on TSN, but we can see it has some ACC games. TSN2 has a bracketology special at 7 p.m. ET, so that may be your best bet. Completists without a way to watch the games, though should — like those in the UK — take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN for a spin.