Epic Black Friday electric scooter deal: Razor E90 is just $69

There are already lots of Black Friday deals and more on their way with Cyber Monday deals, but Black Friday electric scooter deals — for you or your kids — are definitely worth checking.

Like this deal for the Razor Black Label E90, which is just $69 at Walmart. That's a drop of $30 off its regular price, not bad for a child's electric scooter.

Razor Black Label E90 was $99, now $69 @ Walmart

The Razor E90 is intended for kids age 8 and up, comes in either pink or lime green, and can get up to 10 miles per hour.View Deal

Razor makes a ton of electric scooters — many of which are aimed at children — so it knows what it's doing. The E90 can reach speeds of up to 10 miles per hour, which is fast enough for your kid to feel like they're flying, but not too fast. Its 12-Volt battery is good for up to 40 minutes of continuous riding.

It's made for kids 8 and up, up to 120 pounds — so don't try riding this, mom and dad! The scooter has an all-steel frame, a thumb-activated throttle, and a rear fender brake; just step on the back fender to slow it down.

Just be sure your child wears a helmet when riding!

