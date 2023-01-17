Samsung promises ‘new premium standard’ with two Ultra devices coming to Unpacked

If there's one word to describe the Galaxy Unpacked event Samsung's holding on February 1, it sounds like it's going to be "Ultra." TM Roh, president and head of Samsung's mobility business, said today (January 17) that his company will announce two Ultra products at that event which will "set the new premium standard for innovation."

"They deliver powerful performance without compromise. They’re built to be more sustainable — and to be trusted by all," Roh said in a blog post (opens in new tab) promoting the Unpacked event taking place in two weeks. "At a time when the stakes are higher than ever, we’ve raised the bar by pushing performance further."

Roh's post doesn't specify what products he's talking about, but with new Galaxy phones likely to make their debut at Unpacked, it's pretty clear that one of them will be the Galaxy S23 Ultra. That's the latest version of Samsung's top-of-the-line flagship phone, and it's set to get a set of premium features not available in other models.

As for the other product, rumors point to a new Galaxy Book laptop appearing at Unpacked. That would make the other Ultra product Roh's hinting at the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

Galaxy Unpacked rumors

Rumors surrounding Samsung's laptop plans suggest the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be a lightweight device — potentially lighter than both the Dell XPS 15 and the Apple MacBook Pro. Additional rumors tip the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra to have a full-size keyboard an a 13th Gen Intel processor.

We know more about the Galaxy S23 Ultra, thanks to rumors surrounding that phone. Like the rest of the Galaxy S23 lineup, it's rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-chip, which could mean boosts to both performance and power efficiency. More significantly, leakers have tipped the Galaxy S23 Ultra to feature a 200MP main camera sensor.

Roh's post alludes to that rumor, with the Samsung executive promising that "our pro-grade camera system is getting smarter." Roh also promises more powerful performance and more seamless connectivity for this year's Galaxy phones.

"Our upcoming Galaxy redefines performance and quality, which is how we build on your trust," he added.

In addition to those features, Roh also wrote about the importance Samsung is placing on sustainability, with a focus on building devices to last and offering extended software support.

Galaxy Unpacked will take place in San Francisco starting at 10 a.m PT/ 1 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. GMT. The event will be live streamed on Samsung's website (opens in new tab), and we'll be on hand with live coverage of whatever Samsung announces — Ultra devices or otherwise.

Samsung has already started taking reservations to pre-order whatever gets announced at Galaxy Unpacked, with the pre-order page (opens in new tab) confirming that both phones and laptops will be part of the mix. If you reserve your space to order one of those products before February 1, you can get a $50 Samsung credit; anyone ordering two products qualifies for a $100 credit.