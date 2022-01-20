Samsung just leaked the entire Galaxy Tab S8 line, including specs and colors

Samsung clearly has a problem with keeping its upcoming devices under wraps, and that now includes the rumored Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. Though Samsung hasn’t confirmed its new tablet lineup, a recent leak from Samsung's Italian Amazon storefront gives us a clear look at what we might be able to expect from the upcoming release.

As reported by Pocketnow , the listing on Amazon Italy showcases three new Galaxy Tab models, listed as the Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus and S8 Ultra. Each device claims to be powered by a Qualcomm chipset — which one isn't specified — with availability for Wi-Fi and 5G cellular versions. All are expected to run Android 12 via Samsung's One UI 4.0 interface.

As of this writing, Samsung’s Italian Amazon page has removed the listings.

(Image credit: Amazon Italy)

Before removal, the Galaxy Tab S8 listing claimed that the tablet would come with an 11-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 within its 25.38 x 16.53 x 0.63 cm casing. Battery size is listed at 8,000 mAh battery, which should allow for ample use time off. A 13MP rear camera and front-facing selfie camera round out the listing.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus listing indicates that it is moderately larger at 28.5 x 18.5 x 0.57 cm, which it uses to fit its 12.4-inch display with a resolution of 2800 x 1752. Like its smaller brother, the Tab S8 Plus is listed with a 13MP rear camera and selfie camera on the front, plus a 10,090 mAh battery.

Lastly, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra looks poised to be Samsung’s premium tablet for 2022. Listed specs include a 14.6-inch screen with a resolution of 2960 x 1848, an 11,200 mAh battery and a 13MP rear camera and selfie camera up front.

These listed specs are all welcome additions to the Tab S line, especially considering Samsung opted not to release a series of tablets during 2021. In our Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 review from 2020, we gave the tablet high marks for its beautiful display and stellar battery life but dinged it for its cramped keyboard and wonky performance.

The Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus listings state that the devices will be available in black, silver and pink, though the S8 Ultra will apparently be limited to black only.

Seeing as Samsung hasn’t even confirmed the existence of the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, pricing and release dates are currently only rumors, too. Right now, Amazon France lists the 128GB 5G model of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra as €1,308.10 and the 128GB Wi-Fi model as €1,159.32, which would factor out to about $1,499 and $1,299, respectively.

If these leaked listings are accurate — and considering the source, they should be — it’s likely the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 collection could launch around the same time as the Galaxy S22 phone series. That event is expected to take place on February 9, according to the latest rumor from a well-known leaker.