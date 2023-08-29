iPhone 15 Pro Max is already shipping — what we know

Shipments of the iPhone 15 Pro Max have begun this week, says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. And that's better news than you might think.

We've seen other reports express concerns over iPhone 15 shipments, and especially the iPhone 15 Pro models, being reduced due to parts shortages or display assembly issues. But according to Kuo, Apple's still on track with at least the iPhone 15 Pro Max/ iPhone 15 Ultra. That's good news for Apple investors who recently saw a dip in the value of their stock, and also iPhone buyers who are hoping to upgrade this year without waiting weeks for an available handset.

Kuo also claims that shipments of Apple's "legacy models" are not just remaining steady, but increasing. It's not clear which iPhones are considered legacy models, but this could refer to the soon-to-be outdated iPhone 14 series, as well as the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini models that Apple keeps around as cheaper options for users who don't want to splash out on the latest iPhone.

Apple could soon overtake Samsung

Elsewhere, Kuo says Samsung, Apple's biggest rival in the smartphone market, is in fact cutting down shipments of its Galaxy devices for next year to a still considerable 220 million units. But with Apple aiming to ship 220 - 225 million iPhones total by the end of this year, and 250 million more in 2024 (which Kuo sees as quite achievable), we could see Apple become the world's largest smartphone company.

Apple's already one of the world's most valuable companies, but that status comes from the combined value of all parts of the business, not just its physical smartphones. Cementing the iPhone as the world's best-selling brand of phone would be another juicy achievement to laud over Apple's competitors.

Demand on iPhones is always high at launch, and this year could see some compelling reasons for users sitting on the fence about whether or not to upgrade. The rumor-mill tells us to expect a periscope telephoto camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max for improved zoom photography, plus a Dynamic Island on all iPhone 15 model, and larger batteries for all four expected handsets, too.

The rumored Apple September event, which we're assuming is the time and place Apple will show off the iPhone 15 series for the first time, is tipped to be happening on September 12. If that's the case, then we could see the invitations for this event go out today.