Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra leaker just tipped big screen upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra already has one of the best smartphone screens you can use today, but it looks like its successor is going to considerably up the ante when it comes to brightness.

According to the ever-reliable leaker Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will reach a peak brightness of 2,500 nits. For reference, that’s 750 nits brighter than its predecessor, which was rated as having a peak brightness of 1,750 nits.

It’s questionable how much the panel needs a brightness upgrade given it performed brilliantly in our tests, but that should certainly help make the phone more useable outside on bright, sunny days.

Exclusive: Galaxy S24 Ultra about 6.8" (actual 6.78") screen, 3120x1440, 19.5:5, peak brightness 2500nit. pic.twitter.com/8I1UtTkyaYAugust 28, 2023 See more

Ice Universe included this detail in a set of screen specs revealed alongside a purported image of the very angular-looking device.

The leaker claimed the phone will sport a similarly sized screen (6.78 inches) with a resolution of 3,120 x 1,440. That’s a small advance on the S23 Ultra’s 3,088 x 1,440 measurement, which can be attributed to its new 19.5:9 aspect ratio (previously 19.3:9).

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

While the leaker doesn’t mention anything about refresh rates, this has been another update that’s been leaked before. Back in March, the tipster SamLover predicted that the S24 Ultra would come with the kind of 144Hz display typically associated with the best gaming phones due to the added smoothness and FPS increase the technology makes possible.

Other improvements expected for the Galaxy S24 Ultra include a souped-up version of the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a new titanium frame and a 50MP telephoto camera to replace the current model’s 10MP zoon lens.

But these improvements could come with a minor cost to aesthetics, according to another prediction from Ice Universe.

Last week, the leaker suggested that the S24 Ultra will have the lowest screen-to-body ratio in a Samsung flagship since the 2018’s Galaxy S10, with bezels reaching 3mm on the top and bottom of the screen, and 3.42mm on the left and right-hand sides.

While these leakers have solid track records to fall back on, we likely won’t have official confirmation of these specs for some time. If the company’s past release schedule for Galaxy S devices holds for another year, we’re looking at a reveal in January or February 2024. Stay tuned to our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 rumor hubs for more info.