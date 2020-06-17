Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 design just leaked — here's your first look

Leaked pictures of the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 have revealed a design that harks back to the original Galaxy Watch and shows the return of the rotating bezel.

These images, spotted by Korean blog Naver, come from certification listings used as part of the final process that devices go through before being released to the public. Since these designs won't change between certification and release, we can be reasonably confident that this is how the Galaxy Watch 3 will look.

There are two sizes, one with a 41mm face and the other with a 45mm face. Both versions of the watch are rumored to have a rotating bezel for navigating through the menus. But it's particularly noticeable on the larger watch face since it has a gear-like toothed design, while the smaller face seems to have a much smoother design.

The larger of the two leaked Galaxy Watch 3 faces. (Image credit: Naver)

While the basic lines match those of the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active 2, the Galaxy Watch 3 is believed to be smaller overall while having greater screen-to-body ratio. It's also believed to have the same sized battery as the Galaxy Watch Active 2, which while smaller than the battery in the Galaxy Watch is expected to be more efficient.

The smaller of the two leaked Galaxy Watch 3 faces. (Image credit: Naver)

The large round design of the Galaxy Watch 3 puts it in stark contrast to the rounded square face of the Apple Watch 5. While it's up to you which design looks better, the Galaxy Watch 3 certainly seems to have an advantage over Apple's smartwatch when it comes to sensors, such as sleep tracking and a new ECG function. However, this may be short-lived once Apple reveals the Apple Watch 6, which is believed to be introducing sleep tracking and other features.

The leak claims that we'll see the release of the Galaxy Watch 3 in July, rather than in August alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2. The smartwatch is rumored to be available in both LTE and GPS versions, come in a choice of stainless steel or titanium cases and the have the newest version of Tizen OS.