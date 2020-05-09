Samsung Galaxy S30 leaked benchmarks put iPhone 12 on notice

The Samsung Galaxy S30 could finally give Apple a run for its money when it comes to performance. In fact, it has the potential to match or exceed the might of the iPhone 12, at least when it comes to graphics.

According to the first leaked benchmark results from GizChina, Samsung’s rumored 5nm Exynos 1000 chip that will power the Samsung Galaxy S30 is up to three times faster than the Snapdragon 865’s GPU.

For example, on the GFXBench graphics benchmark, the Exynos 1000’s AMD GPU notched a score of 58 frames per second, compared to 20 fps for the Snapdragon 865 chip.

In our testing for Tom's Guide's Samsung Galaxy S20 review, the Galaxy S20 reached 21 frames per second on the Aztec Ruins Vulkan test off-screen benchmark. By comparison, the iPhone 11 Pro hit 33.8 fps on the same test.

So, if this leak proves accurate, the Galaxy Note 20 would beat the A13 Bionic processor in the iPhone 11 Pro. What we don’t know is how much faster the iPhone 12 Pro will be with its rumored A14 Bionic chip. This 5nm processor is supposed to be a major upgrade for Apple.

Typically, Samsung will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor in the U.S. version of its phones while rolling out its Exynos processor in the rest of the world, and that should be the same case this time around. But Qualcomm is also working on its own 5nm processor in the Snapdragon 875, which has already been leaked.

Regardless, it’s about time that the iPhone got some real competition on the performance front, and the Galaxy S30 could be the first phone in a long while to do just that.