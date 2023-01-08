Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-orders may include free Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

There’s not much mystery left as to when we could see the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Samsung’s Columbian website recently accidentally revealed the launch date of the Galaxy S23 to be February 1. And now, luckily for us, one of Samsung’s Estonian retailers — Euronics — wasted no time in filling in some of the gaps. Euronics has inadvertently revealed that Samsung could offer the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for free with Galaxy S23 pre-orders.

According to a screenshot posted by leaker SnoopyTech on Twitter (opens in new tab), the pre-orders will commence on the day of launch which is February 1 and go up till February 8. This means that the Galaxy S23 might be available to buy February 9 onwards.

Pre-register to get Galaxy Buds2 Pro pic.twitter.com/z9CfQOnc8cJanuary 7, 2023 See more

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro would be an enticing pre-order bonus for those buying any of the S23 models as they retail at $229. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds right now. They have a wide sound range, compelling 3D sound and block out around 90% of the ambient noise. It is likely that Samsung won’t launch a new flagship wireless earbuds till later this year, and if the pre-order gift is true, this makes it a lucrative deal for anyone considering to buy the S23 phones.

This leak also doubles down on the February 1 launch date for the Galaxy S23. Samsung accidentally revealed this date for the Galaxy Unpacked event on their Columbian website, with a tagline in Spanish that translates to “Epic moments are coming”.

Samsung is expected to launch three models next month — the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and the top end Galaxy S23 Ultra. All three will be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and are tipped to get an upgraded fingerprint reader although some of the big upgrades could be reserved for the premium Ultra model.

The most persistent rumor has been that the S23 Ultra could get a 200MP camera upgrade , along with other photography changes. The S23 Ultra is also rumored to get a slight downgrade in its front camera, in terms of megapixel count, compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 40MP front shooter. It could get a 12MP lens but another rumor says this may not be bad news as it will be a superior camera and bring many different photography smarts including improvements to low light shots.

One questionable rumor points to the possibility of the Galaxy S23 series getting a significant price hike this year . The leak goes on to say that the phones could get a 10-20% price hike compared to last year’s models. In case this is true, we hope that Samsung atleast boosts the amount of storage in the S23 phones, like one leak claims, to compensate for the price increase.

With February 1 looking extremely likely to be the launch day for the Galaxy S23, we may not have to wait too long to know more about Samsung’s upcoming phones.