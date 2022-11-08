Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks just tipped design — and possible chip surprise

After thinking we had the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra chipset rumors sussed, a new leak has thrown everything up in the air again.

A new Samsung chipset, with a codename believed to refer to the Exynos 2300, has been spotted in the Bluetooth Launch Studio database (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile (opens in new tab)), the system where companies submit their products for Bluetooth certification. This chip supports Bluetooth 5.3 (the latest standard) but no other details are given.

The most recent leaker consensus on the Galaxy S23 series' chip was that it would have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 worldwide, a theory seemingly supported by comments from Qualcomm's own leadership. However, the presence of the new Exynos silicon in the Bluetooth register suggests Samsung still intends to release the chip, which could suggest some Galaxy S23 handsets will use the new in-house Samsung chip instead.

Currently, Samsung splits its Galaxy S phones' chipsets depending on where you buy them. U.S. customers buying the currently available Galaxy S22 will get a Snapdragon processor version due to a pre-existing agreement with Samsung to use its chips in that market, whereas the global version of the S22 series comes with Samsung's Exynos 2200 chipset, arguably the poorer quality chip of the two due to its lower performance scores.

Perhaps the rumors of Snapdragon chips worldwide in the Galaxy S23 series aren't accurate. Another possibility is that Samsung will use the chip in a different Galaxy device, or sell it to another company to use. For example, Chinese phone maker Vivo uses Exynos chips in some of its models.

Fresh Galaxy S23 renders

While the Galaxy S23 chip remains a mystery, it appears the new flagship is getting a slightly updated design. And these new renders from 4RMD (opens in new tab) help illustrate the possible changes.

The tipped new design for the Galaxy S23 regular and Galaxy S23 Plus, as seen in the above video, makes them look more like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, helping restore some family resemblance to the lineup.

Much will supposedly remain the same though, including their rear cameras, display size and resolution. Their front cameras may be getting a higher resolution sensor though, and their battery capacities could be enlarged, too.

(Image credit: 4RMD)

The Galaxy S22 Ultra won't receive a major redesign according to other sources, but it could be getting slightly flatter edges and a less prominent display curve. Its main upgrade is thought to be a 200MP main camera, which would allow for higher-res photos than any of Samsung's main rivals like the 48MP iPhone 14 Pro or 50MP Google Pixel 7 Pro.

All signs point to the Galaxy S23 series arriving before March of next year. More specific rumors say we could see the phone in January, which would be earlier than normal but still within expectations.