Samsung Galaxy S23 just leaked on an official Samsung website

Galaxy Unpacked 2023, and the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 range, is still a few hours away, but the internet doesn’t seem to have got that memo. There has been a swarm of new leaks and rumors hitting the web over the last day or so, including a megaleak that seemingly spoils all the Galaxy S23’s secrets . And it seems Samsung itself is not immune from jumping the gun.

As spotted by Phone Arena (opens in new tab), a promotional banner image for the trio of Galaxy S23 handsets appeared on Samsung’s website in the Middle East. While the image doesn’t seem to be appearing on a public webpage, it can be accessed directly (opens in new tab).

Granted, leaks have already given us a pretty good idea of what to expect from the Samsung Galaxy S23 range. This image is almost identical to one published by leaker SnoopyTech on Twitter in mid-January, so the most surprising thing here is that the image came from an official Samsung source. Then again it’s nice to see something official, even if the only noteworthy thing about it is that it appeared online a little too early.

There isn’t much of note in these images alone. The design is reminiscent of the Galaxy S22 Ultra from last year, with the S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus ditching the unified contour camera bump in favor of three separate protruding lenses. It’s a design choice we first saw on the Galaxy S22 Ultra and seems to have continued with the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Ultra model also sits alongside an S Pen stylus, which is no surprise given that the Ultra models have had stylus support since the launch of the Galaxy S21 Ultra two years ago.

That’s about as much as we can glean from the image itself, though other leaks and rumors give us an idea of what to expect from the S23 range. The S23 Ultra is expected to come with a 200MP main camera lens, alongside a 12MP ultra wide angle lens and dual 10MP telephoto lenses with 3x and 10x optical zoom. Other features include a 12MP selfie camera, 5,000 mAh battery, 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and QHD , 8-12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 Plus is expected to come with a 50MP wide angle lens, a 12MP ultra wide angle lens, and 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. There’s also a 12MP selfie camera, 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, a 4,700 mAh battery and a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD resolution.

The standard Galaxy S23 should come with the same camera specs as the Galaxy S23 Plus, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, a 3,900 mAh battery, and a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD resolution.

All three models of the Galaxy S23 are tipped to be powered by a special Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, which could surpass the iPhone 14 series in graphics performance based on early benchmarks.

Of course, Samsung will no doubt confirm all of these details later today at Galaxy Unpacked. We’ll have all the news coming out of the event as and when it happens, and you can follow it all in our Samsung Unpacked live blog . Alternatively, you can livestream and watch Galaxy Unpacked event online .