Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra colors — here are all your options

You've got a lot of choices to make when ordering a Samsung Galaxy S22, starting with which model you want to buy. Our Samsung Galaxy S22 vs. Galaxy S22 Plus vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra comparison can help with that choice.

There's also the matter of deciding how much storage you need and — in the case of the Galaxy S22 Ultra — whether you can get by with 8GB of RAM. But deciding which Samsung Galaxy S22 color you should get is equally important.

And with Galaxy S22 preorders are underway in advance of the phone's February 25 release date, settling on the right color for your taste is more important than ever.

Fortunately, you have plenty of options when it comes to picking a color for you new Galaxy S22, with each of the three models coming in four colors. And that's before you take into account colors exclusively available from Samsung when you buy an unlocked version of the handset directly from the phone maker.

Here's a breakdown of all the Galaxy S22 color options, depending on which model you plan to purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S22 colors for every model

Basic color options Samsung exclusive color options Galaxy S22 Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Pink Gold Graphite, Violet, Cream, Sky Blue Galaxy S22 Plus Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Pink Gold Graphite, Violet, Cream, Sky Blue Galaxy S22 Ultra Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Burgundy Graphite, Sky Blue, Red

Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus colors

Whether you opt for the 6.1-inch Galaxy S22 or the 6.7-inch Galaxy S22 Plus, you're picking from the same pool of colors — even when it comes to the exclusive colors Samsung offers at its own website.

Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus colors options

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus are both available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Pink Gold. (Think of that latter color as as Samsung's take on the rose gold color that's proven popular among smartphone shoppers.)

Phantom White is a holdover from last year's Galaxy S21 lineup, while Phantom Black replaces the Phantom Gray option available for the S21. The Pink and Violet options on last year's phones are making way for Green and Pink Gold this year.

Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus exclusive Samsung options

(Image credit: Samsung)

Order either the Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S22 Plus unlocked from Samsung.com, and your color options expand with four exclusive Samsung colors. The Graphite shade from the S21 lineup is available here for the S22 models, as is Violet (though as of this writing, violet Galaxy S22 models are out of stock).

Two new colors join the mix as Samsung exclusives — Cream and Sky Blue. The Cream option has a champagne-like tint, while Sky Blue looks exactly what the name says.

Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus colors outlook

People who prefer traditional colors will flock to the Phantom Black or Phantom White options, while the remaining base model color options add a bit more flair to the Galaxy S22's look. That's true of Pink Gold, in particular, which will appeal to anyone who prefers to bling out their phone.

The Samsung exclusive options for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus aren't exactly ground-breaking with their two holdovers from last year. But since we're fans of Samsung's violet option, we don't think that's necessarily a criticism.

Galaxy S22 Ultra color options

With one exception, the Galaxy S22 Ultra features many of the same colors as the rest of the S22 lineup — surprising, since it gets its own Galaxy Note-like design. Buy one of the standard Galaxy S22 Ultra colors, and your S Pen will be black (save of the end that's exposed when the stylus is tucked into its built in slot). But opt for one of three exclusive colors from Samsung, and you can get a color-matched S Pen.

Galaxy S22 Ultra color options

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Phantom Black, Phantom White and Green options from the Galaxy S22 also make their way to the Galaxy S22 Ultra lineup. Instead of Pink Gold, though, the most expensive Galaxy S22 model features a Burgundy option — kind of a cross between red and violet.

As of this writing, White and Green appear to be the more popular options for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, as Samsung lists them as out-of-stock. Burgundy orders are delayed through mid-March if you order from Samsung. Only the Phantom Black model remains in abundance.

Galaxy S22 Ultra exclusive Samsung options

(Image credit: Samsung)

There are three exclusive colors available should you get an unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra from Samsung.com, and as of this writing, two are out of stock. Those would be the Sky Blue and Red colors — the latter is more a brick hue compared to the lighter Burgundy option.

The third exclusive color — Graphite — remains available at Samsung's website.

Galaxy S22 Ultra colors outlook

While there's one less exclusive option for the Galaxy S22 Ultra than there is for the other S22 models, the Red colorway is a real looker — especially with its matching S Pen. Most Galaxy S22 Ultra shoppers will likely opt for the Phantom Black or Phantom White option, but the Burgundy addition is a really nice change of pace for the Ultra.