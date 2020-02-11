Galaxy S20 event live blog: All the big Samsung Unpacked 2020 news

The big day has arrived, as Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip, which the company already teased during the Oscars.

What should you expect? We're live in San Francisco for Samsung's Unpacked 2020 event to bring you all the latest news as it's announced. The event gets underway at 2 pm ET but we have plenty of news and updates already below.

Samsung is expected to launch three versions of its new flagship phone: the 6.2-inch Galaxy S20, the 6.7-inch Galaxy S20 Plus and the 6.9-inch Galaxy S20 Ultra. All three phones will likely have 5G connectivity, based on the rumors, and Samsung will be making a big deal about its new camera system.

Based on reports, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will be the leader of the photography pack, sporting a 108MP camera along with a powerful Space Zoom.

But there's also reason to be excited for the Galaxy Z Flip, which is Samsung's second foldable phone and a direct rival to the Motorola Razr. The Galaxy Z Flip is being positioned as a luxury device that focuses on design over specs, and if the rumors prove true this compact flip phone should unfold to reveal a huge 6.7-inch screen.

Other highlights should include the Galaxy Buds Plus wireless earbuds and a possible Galaxy Home Mini.

Here's all the latest leaks and news from the Unpacked 2020 event as we get ready for Samsung's big day.

Galaxy S20 event live blog

The Galaxy Unpacked 2020 live stream will be available on YouTube and we've embedded the player right here so you can follow along with all of the action.

1:01 pm ET: The password is...

12:56 pm ET: The event is getting closer and the room at the Palace of Fine arts is starting to fill up. And some people are wearing masks, which is not a big surprise given coronavirus fears.

12:46 pm ET: Here's a quick walkthrough the trippy venue for Unpacked 2020. This is the inside of the Palace of Fine Arts, transformed.

Quick walkthrough of the #GalaxyUNPACKED2020 venue. It’s a party in here! pic.twitter.com/3LG3m8lrFUFebruary 11, 2020

12:44 pm ET: Conspiracy theory much?

Samsung is using folding chairs for Unpacked, the very event where we expect to see the foldable Galaxy Z Flip. Coincidence? We don’t think so. #samsungevent pic.twitter.com/IcrHQHV9M8February 11, 2020

12:43 pm ET: Mike Andronico (right) and Philip Michaels are ready for all the big announcements. And Phil has his game face on.

12:38 pm ET: Tom's Guide is inside. We're seated front and center, but have a little while to go before the keynote kicks off.

12:26 pm ET: Here's a look at the line right outside the Palace of Fine Arts as we wait to get in to the Unpacked 2020 event to see all the latest Galaxy announcements.

Mike Andronico says: "A whole lotta people to see a bunch of phones that leaked ;-)"

12:24 pm ET: Ok, now I feel like we're being trolled back in the NYC office. Look at this gorgeous photo taken by Philip Michaels at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. We're getting closer to start time.

12:18 pm ET: For those suffering through yet another rainy day, Mike Andronico in San Francisco informs us he may not go inside. So that's what the sun looks like! And, no, Mike I'm not going to tell people the sun is burning your face...Oh wait.

12:16 pm ET: Mike Andronico and Philip Michaels have their passes! Get ready for all the action.

12:14 pm ET: We're live in San Francisco at the Palace of Fine Arts, and the line to get into the venue for Unpacked 2020 is already pretty long.

11:48 am ET: A full trailer of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra has leaked online. We've embedded it here.

In the video you can see the new phones from multiple angles, including the monster camera array on the Galaxy S20 Ultra and its Space Zoom. This dwarfs the camera setup on the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

11:32 am ET: Evan Blass just leaked a bunch of promotional materials for the Galaxy Z Flip, including official looking descriptions and specs. This is the money quote.

"A full-screen phone that folds to fit in your pocket and revolutionary flexible glass, a hands-free camera experience and a dual battery that lasts all day. Meet the phone that changes the shape of the future."

Samsung is also touting a hands-free shooting experience for selfie shooting and vlogging. You'll see yourself in the top screen and view controls on the bottom half of the display.

Expect two colors: Mirror Purple and Mirror Black. The Galaxy Z Flip has a 3,300 mAh battery, which is bigger than the Razr's battery.