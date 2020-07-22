Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leak reveals key specs and stunning images

Detailed specs for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra have been published, spilling specs of the phone’s cameras, display and battery, along with high-res renders.

This huge leak comes courtesy of Roland Quandt of WinFuture, and confirms and elaborates on many other important details about the Note 20 Ultra.

Samsung will offer the Note 20 Ultra in either Mystic Bronze or Mystic Black. You can see how both these colors look in the renders we've included, and both options look handsome.

As for the Galaxy Note 20’s leaked camera specs, the main camera on the Note 20 Ultra is the same 108MP (f/1.8) sensor you'll find on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. But it now comes with laser autofocus for more precise focusing and depth sensing. It will also be capable of recording video at up to 8K resolution. WinFuture doesn't mention the frame rate at 8K, but other rumors say it will be a maximum of 30 fps.

There's also a 12MP (f/3.0) 5x optical telephoto lens with 50x maximum magnification. That's less than the S20 Ultra's 100x maximum, but its base 5x zoom is higher than the S20 Ultra's 4x zoom.

The final rear camera is a 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor. Meanwhile on the front, there's a single 10MP (f/2.2) selfie camera, encased in a center punch-hole notch.

The display will be a 6.9-inch, QHD OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, matching the Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, the Note 20 Ultra will also use Gorilla Glass 7, the latest and toughest smartphone display material. There was no mention of an LTPO panel, which was previously rumored to be a feature on the Note 20 Ultra and would allow it to dynamically change its refresh rate in order to preserve battery life.

Speaking of which, the Note 20 Ultra is set to get a 4,500 mAh battery. Thanks to rapid charging, it will fill up to 50% in 30 minutes with a wired charger, and has support for wireless charging as well. It's a shame it's not the 5,000 mAh battery from the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but the Note 20 Ultra’s battery should still have plenty of juice to get it though a good day’s worth of use. There's no word on the charging wattage, but we'd expect it to be 25W like the other recent Galaxy S20 models.

Running the show will be a Snapdragon 865 Plus in the US, but an Exynos 990 in Europe. Both offer lots of power and 5G connectivity, but Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips tend to perform a bit better than Samsung's own Exynos silicon when put under synthetic benchmarks.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 UItra specs Display: 6.9-inch AMOLED display (120Hz refresh rate) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus / Exynos 990 5G: Yes RAM: 12GB Storage: 256GB/512GB Cameras: 108MP, 12MP (telephoto), 12MP (ultrawide), 10MP (front) Battery: 4,500 mAh Dimensions: 6.48 x 3.04 x 0.32 inches Water resistance: IP68

For memory, the Note 20 Ultra is armed with 12GB RAM, and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. If you need more, the phone offers MicroSD card support too.

The S Pen stylus is being branded with the phrase "Real Feel" for the Note 20 Ultra. That translates to a 9 millisecond latency, meaning the stylus will feel more responsive and better to write and draw with than ever before.

In terms of size, the Note 20 will measure 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm (6.48 x 3.04 x 0.32 inches). For context, that's not significantly larger than the 6.8-inch Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which measures 6.4 x 3.0 x .31 inches.

The Note 20 Ultra will have a dust/water resistance rating of IP68. In theory that means it will survive for half an hour under 1.5m (or about 5 feet) of water.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra additional features

For productivity fans, WinFuture's report also mentions the introduction of a wireless DeX mode to the Note 20 Ultra. So in practice you'll be able to use the Note 20 with a virtual desktop setup via a separate display without needing to plug in a cable.

Meanwhile for gamers, the Note 20 Ultra will be the first phone optimized for Project xCloud. Microsoft has teamed up with Samsung to make sure its cloud gaming service will run well on the new phone, offering up to 90 games.

Other assorted interesting specs include the Note 20 Ultra's AKG-tuned speakers, and its compatibility with connectivity standards. That encompasses its USB-C 3.2 port, NFC features, Bluetooth 5, WiFi 6, as well as support for both Dual SIM and eSIM.

If these are the real specs, we'll hear them all at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5. That's the place we'll likely hear about the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Tab S7 too, based on other rumors.