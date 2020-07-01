Samsung Galaxy Note 20 just leaked on Samsung's site — here's your first look

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is no stranger to leaks, but we never expected our clearest look yet at the back of Samsung's next phablet to come from the Korean tech giant itself. Yet that's exactly what's just happened, particularly in the case of the range-topping Galaxy Note 20 Ultra variant.

This is the big Note 20 — the one that's expected to have the Galaxy S20 Ultra's magnificent 108-megapixel camera, impressive zoom capabilities and a 120Hz LTPO display — and these images arrive to us from Samsung's Russian website, by way of The Verge. Scroll to the bottom of Samsung Russia's page on the Galaxy Note 8, and randomly, you'll see a side profile of what looks to be the next-generation Note product.

While we're only getting a sneak peek at the highly-anticipated phablet, these images do confirm that large rectangular camera stack present in some prototypes we'd seen over the last several months. The mocha-like color of the phone's body and frame carries into that module, and the lenses themselves are encircled by metallic rings that call attention to the optics. I admit that while I wasn't a huge fan of the aesthetic in previous leaks, it looks really nice here under the favorable light of Samsung's marketing materials.

(Image credit: Samsung Russia)

Looking closely at the second image, we can see that the Note 20's signature S Pen is clad in that chrome texture as well, echoing the device's frame while offering a tasteful contrast from the matte glass back. On the side is what looks like the power key below the volume rocker.

Back to the camera for a minute though. It's clear to see that the last of the three optics in the line is deeply recessed, with a rectangular-looking prism facing outward. That would appear to be another periscope zoom lens, again similar to what the S20 Ultra packed. A time-of-flight depth sensor likely sits to the right, concealed by that black pill-shaped strip.

We don't know if the new Note's zoom capabilities will rival the S20 Ultra's 100x "Space Zoom" functionality, but reputable leaker Ice Universe has stated in the past that we should be able to expect a maximum 50x power out of this lens and sensor. That's still really good, and better than what you get from most phones.

The timing of this oversight from Samsung happens just hours after yet another leak seemingly confirmed August 5 as the date in which the company will launch the next-generation Note line. On that day there's a good chance we'll see the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Fold 2 as well, in addition to some accessories, like new wireless earbuds and smartwatches.