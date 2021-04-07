Samsung Galaxy A series unveiled for US: Release dates, prices and features

Samsung finally unveiled its plans for its new Galaxy A lineup and which models are coming to the US. And the first thing you may notice is what's missing.

Namely, the Samsung Galaxy A72 won't be coming to the U.S., likely because the phone is too similar to the popular Galaxy S20 FE that came out last year. But even without that one particular model, you've still got a smorgasbord of Galaxy A phones to choose from now that Samsung's disclosed launch plans.

In fact, there are so many phones — five in total — that they almost overlap each other. Samsung wanted to find a device for every conceivable price, and it certainly delivered on that.

Ranging from $109 all the way up to $499, Samsung likely has a phone for you regardless of your budget. Three of them are even 5G-ready and a couple offer high refresh rate displays. Here's what you need to know about the latest Samsung Galaxy A handsets.

Galaxy A series: The complete specs

Galaxy A52 5G Galaxy A42 5G Galaxy A32 5G Galaxy A12 Galaxy A02s Price $499.99 $399.99 $279.99 $179.99 $109.99 Display 6.5-inch Super AMOLED FHD+, 120 Hz 6.6-inch Super AMOLED HD+, 60 Hz 6.5-inch LCD HD+, 90 Hz 6.5-inch LCD HD+, 60 Hz 6.5-inch LCD HD+, 60 Hz Processor Snapdragon 750G Snapdragon 750G MediaTek 720 MediaTek P35 Snapdragon 450 RAM 6GB 4GB 4GB 3GB 2GB Storage 128GB 128GB 64GB 32GB 32GB Rear cameras 64MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP depth, 5MP macro 48MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP depth 48MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, 2MP depth 16MP main, 5MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth 13MP main, 2MP macro, 2MP depth Front camera 32MP 13MP 13MP 8MP 5MP

Galaxy A52 5G

The highlight of the new A series for the US is the Galaxy A52 5G, which Samsung first announced back in March. With a 120Hz 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset, this phone is the cream of the crop (excluding the A72 which we won't see here). The A52 5G comes packed with four cameras, 128GB of storage, and 6GB of RAM.

Those four cameras consist of a 64MP main sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro. The front camera is 32MP for detailed selfies. It sports enough horsepower to get you through some gaming, watching videos or streams, and chatting with your friends and family.

Coming in at $499, the A52 5G with be IP67 rated with stereo speakers and a 4,500 mAh battery. You can buy the A52 5G this Friday (April 9).

Galaxy A42 5G

Taking a step down from the A52 is the A42 5G. It has a 6.6-inch HD+ AMOLED display clocked at 60Hz. You get the same Snapdragon 750G and 128GB of storage as the A52, but with 4GB of RAM instead of 6GB.

The Galaxy A42 5G features a triple camera setup and in-display fingerprint sensor. Those cameras are 48MP main shooter, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP depth sensor. It has a 13MP front camera.

The Galaxy A42 5G costs $399 and is available Thursday (April 8) from Verizon and Samsung.

Galaxy A32 5G

Going further down the ladder is the Galaxy A32 5G with its 6.5-inch HD+ LCD set at a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a big 5,000 mAh battery, 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM. It runs a MediaTek 720 SoC and has four cameras.

Those are a 48MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, and 2MP depth with a 13MP selfie cam up front. You can pick up a Galaxy A32 5G on April 9 for $279.

Galaxy A12

The Galaxy A12 is a sub-$200 smartphone with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a 5,000 mAh battery, a MediaTek P35 processor, 32GB of storage, and 3GB of RAM. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a quad 48MP main, 5MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth setup. It will be available on April 9 for $179.

Galaxy A02s

Finishing things off is the Galaxy A02s. It sports a 5,000 mAh battery and 6.5-inch HD+ LCD (60Hz) like the A12, but with a Snapdragon 450 processor, 32GB of storage, and 2GB of RAM. It features a triple lens 13MP main, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth setup. The A02s comes in at just $109 and it will be available later this year.