Samsung Galaxy 20 Fan Edition leak makes the iPhone 12 look boring

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Fan Edition may be shaping up to be a less powerful version of the phone maker's S20 flagship. But one area that Samsung isn't skimping on involves the different color options, according to the latest S20 Fan Edition leak.

Well-connected phone leaker Evan Blass has posted images of a six different Galaxy S20 Fan Edition models in a rainbow of colors. In addition to conventional options like a silvery white and dark blue, the S20 Fan Edition options include red, peach, mint and a light purple.

That would be a far cry from the limited color options available for the main Galaxy S20 lineup. In the US, you could choose between Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink. The Galaxy S20 Plus jettisoned the Cloud Pink option in favor of Cosmic Black, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra offered you a bland choice between black and gray.

For whatever reason, phone makers tend to take more chances with color on their less expensive models. The iPhone 11, for example, is available in six different colors, as is the iPhone XR.

We don't know how much the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will cost, but it's a good bet that the starting price will be below the $999 cost of the standard S20. One rumor out of Korea places the Fan Edition model at around $750.

Rumored to be launching later this fall long after Samsung rolls out its Galaxy Note 20 phones, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is expected to feature a Snapdragon 865 processor, three rear cameras and a 4,500 mAh battery. It would replace the Galaxy S10 Lite as a lower-cost option for people who balk at paying four figures for one of Samsung's flagships.