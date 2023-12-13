Reacher season 2 release date and time — how to watch online

Maybe he was born under a bad sign because Jack Reacher is about to be in a whole other world of trouble in Reacher season 2.

Reacher season 2 start time, channel Reacher season 2 premieres with three episodes Friday, Dec. 15 at 12:01 a.m. ET on Prime Video.

The former military policeman from Lee Childs’ acclaimed novels made the jump from the page to streaming courtesy of Amazon in February 2022. Based on the award-winning 1997 book Killing Floor, the first season of the action-packed crime thriller widely received praise from fans and critics alike.

Now, Reacher’s next mission looms large. It's based on the 11th book, Bad Luck and Trouble. Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) receives an ominous message informing him that former members of the Army unit he belonged to are being murdered. He'll have to find the killer — and fast.

So here's everything to know about how to watch Reacher season 2 online. Scroll down for the release date, trailer and cast list.

How to watch Reacher season 2 anywhere online

While Amazon Prime Video is available in many countries around the world, it's not everywhere. If you are in a region without access to Prime Video, you don't have to miss Reacher season 2. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go. We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN.

How to watch Reacher season 2 in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and elsewhere

Viewers around the world can watch Reacher season 2 premiere with three episodes on Prime Video starting Friday, Dec. 15 at 12:01 a.m. ET.

That's Thursday at 9:01 p.m. PT and Friday at 5:01 a.m. GMT / 4:01 p.m. AEDT.

Amazon may decide to drop those episodes a few hours early, which they've done with other Prime Video shows in the past.

Season 2 consists of eight episodes in total. After the premiere, the other five will be released weekly on Fridays.

Reacher is an Amazon Prime Video original. The streaming service comes with a Prime subscription, which you can sample with a a one-month free trial. Prime Video's library includes original movies and series, like The Boys and The Rings of Power.

Reacher season 2 trailer

Things are getting 'bigger' and 'badder' on Reacher season 2, as the first trailer teases:

Reacher season 2 cast

Reacher season 2 will star Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher, the titular protagonist who is a former U.S. Army military policeman.

Since the main character is a self-proclaimed hobo that tends to wander around quite a fair bit, the new season of Reacher will mostly feature a plethora of fresh faces. Along with Ritchson, Maria Sten will be back as former colleague Frances Neagley. But beyond that, the cast is completely new.

The returning cast members will be joined by series regulars Shaun Sipos as David O’Donnell, Serinda Swan as Karla Dixo and Ferdinand Kingsley as A.M. Previously, Rory Cochrane of Empire Records, Dazed and Confused, and CSI: Miami fame was lined up to play Shane Langston, but he exited the project due to a scheduling conflict and left the door open for the Terminator 2: Judgment Day" star Robert Patrick to take his place.

Additionally, the series has lined up an impressive list of guest stars as well:

Domenick Lombardozzi as Guy Russo

as Guy Russo Luke Bilyk as Calvin Franz

as Calvin Franz Dean McKenzie as Stan Lowery

as Stan Lowery Edsson Morales as Manuel Orozco

as Manuel Orozco Andrés Collantes as Jorge Sanchez

as Jorge Sanchez Shannon Kook as Tony Swan

as Tony Swan Ty Olsson as Saropian

as Saropian Josh Blacker as Hortense Fields

as Hortense Fields Al Sapienza as Marsh

Jack Reacher season 2 plot and season 1 ending explained

When we last left Reacher, he was framed for murder and embroiled in a widespread conspiracy in the town of Margrave, Georgia. Even though Ritchson previously played the DC Comics hero Hawk, he manages to use Batman-like deductive reasoning and combat skills as this character to untangle the web of crooked cops, corrupt politicians, and widespread murders including a prominent business owner/counterfeiter, members of his operation, and Reacher’s own brother.

In the end, after he exposes Kliner Jr as the mastermind behind the operation and gets revenge for his brother’s death, Reacher sets the Kliner factories (and KJ himself) on fire and goes out in a literal blaze of glory before hitchhiking out of town.

As for Reacher season 2, it will be based on the eleventh book in Childs’ Reacher series, Bad Luck and Trouble. Though adaptations do have a tendency to deviate from the source material a bit, such as jumping from the first to the eleventh chapter of a character’s tale, this novel serves as an interesting foundation for the next season of the Prime Video hit series.

The story will see Reacher caught up in a plot that involves ex-military personnel (many of whom are his old friends) being hunted down one by one and killed. Based on the casting information, Reacher has quite a list of friends to avenge, so we should expect more of the explosive action that we’ve come to know and love from the show.