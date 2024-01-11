Rams vs Lions live stream: How to watch NFL Wild Card Weekend game online, start time and odds

You may want to keep a close eye on the Rams vs Lions live stream this Wild Card Weekend. These two teams should be in for a competitive game when they face off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday (Jan. 14) on NBC in this NFL live stream.

Rams vs Lions channel, start time The Rams vs Lions live stream airs on Sunday, Jan. 14.

• Start time — 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. BST (Jan. 15) / 12:15 p.m. AEDT (Jan. 15).

• U.S. and Channel — Watch on NBC via Fubo or Sling TV (select markets)

Both the Rams and the Lions come into this contest about as hot as any team in football right now. The Lions, which took the NFC North with a 12-5 record, have won three of their last four games and the Rams, which managed a 10-7 record this season, are on a four-game winning streak. Even better, the Rams have won seven of their last eight games.

This one isn’t an easy one to predict. On one hand, we have the Lions, which have been downright stellar all season. The team has one of the best run-pass balance stats in the league, making it difficult to predict their next move. And with Jared Goff playing exceptionally well behind center and David Montgomery continuing to play well at running back, it’s hard to imagine the Rams having an easy time out there.

Still, the Rams are no slouch of a team. They have averaged 24 points per game this season and have put up nearly 360 yards per game. Couple that with the fact that the Lions defense has been touch-and-go all season, and it’s possible this Rams team, with its deep experience in the playoffs, could make for a tough day for the Lions.

DraftKings has the Rams as 3-point road underdogs with the over/under set at 51.5 points. So even Vegas thinks this will probably be a close, relatively high-scoring affair.

How to watch Rams vs Lions live stream from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Rams vs Lions the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

How to watch Rams vs Lions live stream in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Rams-Lions live stream will be broadcast on NBC, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

Sling Blue starts at just $40 per month and comes with NBC and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including NBC, ESPN and more.

If you can stand to miss NFL games on NBC, Sling TV provides a middle ground. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams the local NBC channel in select cities. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month!

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with NBC, and the top pick for watching 2023/24 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

How to watch Rams vs Lions live stream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing the game.

How to watch Rams vs Lions live stream in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Rams vs Lions on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Rams vs Lions live stream starts on Sky Sports NFL on Monday, Jan. 15, at 1:15 a.m. BST.

Americans abroad could also use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Rams vs Lions live stream in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Rams vs Lions live streams in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider Rams vs Lions is available on TSN, CTV and RDS in select markets.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Rams vs Lions live stream in Australia

NFL fans in Australia can watch this Rams vs Lions live stream because 7Mate is showing the entire NFL playoffs Wild Card weekend slate of games on 7Mate and 7Plus for free. That means Australian viewers can watch a free NFL live stream on the 7Plus streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

If you're an Australian abroad, 7Mate and 7Plus pair nicely with a VPN like ExpressVPN so you can watch wherever you are.