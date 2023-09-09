Raiders vs. Broncos live stream: How to watch online

The Raiders vs Broncos live stream will be the debut of a few new faces: For Las Vegas, it's the start of a new chapter with Jimmy Garoppolo under center, while Denver has a new head coach in Sean Payton, who was lured out of retirement to coax a better performance out of star quarterback Russell Wilson. The Raiders vs Broncos is one of the more interesting match-ups in week 1 of NFL live streams .

Raiders vs Broncos channel, start time The Raiders vs Broncos live stream airs Sunday, Sept. 10.

• Time — 4.25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST / 6:25 a.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Both the Raiders and the Broncos are coming off disappointing seasons, as they were third and fourth, respectively, in the AFC West last season. Las Vegas posted a 6-11 record, while Denver struggled to a 5-12 finish, despite paying a king's ransom in draft picks to get Russell Wilson from the Seahawks.

As a result, the Broncos fired their first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett (don't worry — he's now the Jets offensive coordinator) and lured Sean Payton, the former head coach of the New Orleans Saints, out of retirement, in the hopes that he can get more out of the underperforming Wilson.

On the other side of the ball, the Raiders parted ways with longtime quarterback Derek Carr (who signed with the Saints during the offseason) and picked up the oft-injured Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers, where he is reunited with his former offensive coordinator — now head coach — Josh McDaniels.

According to DraftKings, the Broncos are 3.5-point favorites against the Raiders with an over-under of 44 points.

How to watch Raiders vs Broncos live stream from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Raiders vs Broncos the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

How to watch Raiders vs Broncos live stream in the US

In the U.S., the Raiders vs Broncos game is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts Sunday, Sept. 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Fubo. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all the broadcast channels, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, which starts at $5.99 per month and offers a NFL on CBS live feed. If you want to stream your local CBS channel, you'll need to upgrade to Paramount Plus with Showtime at $11.99/month.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV. Sunday Ticket costs $399 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription, which starts at $65 per month. This allows you to watch every single regular-season NFL game. However, you can also sign up for an NFL Sunday Ticket free trial for seven days to try out the service.

How to watch Raiders vs Broncos live stream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Raiders vs Broncos.

You could even make your own stream, with a service such as Channel Master or Tablo, connected to your antenna and a DVR box. This allows you to broadcast the stream — either live or recorded — to a set-top box, mobile device or computer just about anywhere in the world.

The cost varies depending on the HD antenna you get and the service you use, but the local channels themselves are free, and you won't have to jump through any NFL-sponsored hoops.

How to watch Raiders vs Broncos live stream in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Raiders vs Broncos on Sky Sports, which is showing more than 100 live games this NFL season.

Instead, the game is being live-streamed on the NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at £151 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of £37.75.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Raiders vs Broncos live stream in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Raiders vs Broncos live streams in Canada.

DAZN is trying to get GamePass rights, but that has not been announced yet.

How to watch Raiders vs Broncos live stream in Australia

Aussies will find NFL live streams via Kayo Sports or Foxtel.

Kayo starts at AU$25 per month with the Kayo One Package offering a 7-day free trial (available until September 25) to kick the tires.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also access DAZN's NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of AU$70.