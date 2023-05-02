All hail Queen Charlotte! The first Bridgerton spinoff about the young royal makes its bow (or curtsy) on Netflix this week. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story follows the teen who is plucked from obscurity to marry King George III.

Queen Charlotte streaming details Queen Charlotte premieres with all six episodes Thursday (May 4) at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. BST / 6 p.m. AEDT on Netflix (opens in new tab).

Later, she becomes the formidable, gossip-loving queen who is a breakout character in Bridgerton, one of the best shows on Netflix.

Golda Rosheuvel plays the older Queen Charlotte in the OG series as well as the spinoff, which flashes back and forward in time to show her at the beginning and near the end of her marriage.

India Amarteifio stars as teen Charlotte, who is chosen to marry the young King George III (Corey Mylchreest). Theirs is a great love story, but one filled with obstacles, heartache and tragedy. In the world of Bridgerton, Charlotte is also the first royal of color, which means her coronation breaks ground and ushers in a new era of inclusivity and diversity in the aristocracy.

Here's what you need to know to watch Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story on Netflix. Plus, scroll down for the trailer and more info about the cast.

When does Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story come out on Netflix?

All six episodes will drop at the same time.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story trailer

The trailer for Queen Charlotte kicks off with the bride-to-be not exactly happy about her upcoming nuptials. And no wonder — heavy expectations are placed on her from the jump. As the elder Charlotte reflects, "My life as queen was difficult."

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story cast

The cast of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is led by the two actors playing the titular royal: Golda Rosheuvel as the elder version and India Amarteifio as the younger one.

Corey Mylchreest plays young King George III, while Michelle Fairley is his mother Princess Augusta.

Rosheuvel is joined by other cast members seen from Bridgerton, including Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury; Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Dowager Viscountess Bridgerton; Hugh Sachs as Brimsley, the queen's secretary.

They have younger counterparts, too: Arsema Thomas as young Lady Danbury; Connie Jenkins-Greig as young Violet Ledger; and Sam Clemmett as young Brimsley.

Other Queen Charlotte cast members include: Freddie Dennis as Reynolds, the king's valet; Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Charlotte's brother; Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury; Keir Charles as Lord Ledger, Violet's father; Katie Brayben as Vivian Ledger, Violet's mother; Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, the prime minister; and Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor.