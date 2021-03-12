Best Buy PS5 restock expected today — how to get your console

Your next opportunity to get a PS5 in the U.S. could come courtesy of Best Buy, as it’s tipped to have a PS5 restock today.

That’s according to TechRadar resident PS5 restock expert Matt Swider, who reported a tip from Best Buy employees that cancelled PS5 orders are being repurposed into an upcoming PS5 stock drop.

Best Buy recently had a PS5 restock but predictably sold out in mere moments. However, the last one occurred on a Friday, as did two others before it, so it’s enough of a rough trend that we could see a PS5 restock happen this Friday — today — as well.

We have no hint on timing, but there’s a chance it could happen early U.S. morning time, so make sure to check out the links in this article and be prepared to regularly refresh Best Buy’s PS5 page.

How to get your PS5 from Best Buy

While we don’t know for sure if a PS5 restock will actually happen at Best Buy, if it does we have some tips on how you can snag yourself a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition.

Do note that Best Buy will not allow you to order the PS5 from one of its retail stores; you need to order the console online. You can then select in-store pickup from some locations, though you’ll need to complete the transaction online first.

If and when the PS5 stock arrives at Best Buy it will almost certainly sell out in moments, so you need to be quick with getting your order in. Make sure you already have a Best Buy account and have all your payment information pre-saved so you’re prepared for a rapid checkout.

Following a PS5 restock Twitter account or setting up stock alerts is also a smart move as you’ll need to be on the Best Buy website the moment that stock goes live to be in with a chance of getting a console.

If you want up-to-the-minute updates on PS5 restocks, make sure to bookmark our guide on where to buy a PS5 so you can keep on top of the latest PS5 stock updates.