PS5 exclusive game screenshots show off gorgeous graphics

A glut of screenshots for upcoming PS5 games has been posted online and tease how good next-generation games will look.

Flagged by our colleagues over at Gamesradar, the screenshots range from the realistic Gran Turismo 7 to the cartoony Astro's Playroom. They give a snapshot of the scope and range of games Sony’s next-generation console will come with.

Particular highlights were a collection of screenshots for Horizon Forbidden West, Returnal, and Resident Evil 8.

Horizon Forbidden West looks utterly stunning. Its predecessor Horizon Zero Dawn looked fantastic on the PS4 but the sequel has an impressive visual upgrade, teasing a world awash with detail and fancy graphical effects.

(Image credit: Sony)

We can't tell a lot from the Resident Evil 8 - aka Resident Evil Village - screenshots, but that oppressive and creepy atmosphere from the likes of Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil 4 comes across in a shot of a graveyard below a mist-covered castle.

(Image credit: Capcom)

And a door with a demon carved into it looks like it holds a classic Resident Evil lock puzzle.

(Image credit: Capcom)

The third screenshot shows a wooden floor daubed with what looks like it could be a summoning spell for a Cthulhu-like creature.

(Image credit: Capcom)

The use of shadows, environment detail and a desaturated color palette help convey that this is very much a horror game that could lean on being creepy rather than throwing hordes of monsters at the player.

(Image credit: Sony)

Returnal is a bit of an oddball game. It’s centered around astronaut Selene crash-landing on a shape-shifting world and then needing to explore the ruins of an ancient civilization in order to survive.

(Image credit: Sony)

One of the new screenshots suggests there’ll be a puzzle element to the game. While the other suggests the game will lean heavily into the exploration of an atmospheric and isolating world.

(Image credit: Sony)

As for Gran Turismo 7, it’s the standard clutch of screenshots that show off how detailed the cars will be and what appears to be ray-tracing, with highly reflective surfaces reflecting the world back into the player's eyes.

(Image credit: Sony)

Astro's Playroom, which will be preinstalled on the PS5, looks simple to begin with. But the screenshots hide a good amount of detail in the game’s surfaces, and judging by some of the reflection on the character’s shiny shells, ray-tracing could be at play.

(Image credit: Sony)

And it’s a similar story for Bugsnax, with screenshots showing off of a cartoony world, but one that seems rather detailed. It doesn't look as slick or polished as Astro’s Playroom, however.

(Image credit: Young Horses)

In short, these new screenshots show we can expect a decent hike in graphical fidelity over the PS4, which has some very impressive looking games like The Last of Us 2.

If these have piqued your interest further in getting Sony’s next-generation console, then PS5 pre-orders are now available, just bear in mind the console has been selling out very quickly.