PS5 desperation has now led us to riddles over specs

There have been multiple PS5 rumors concerning its performance. We've heard it'll be far behind the Xbox Series X , but we've also heard that it will be far ahead instead. A new rumor says something a little different, and does so through a cute picture of a dove.

Below, you will see an image of a bird carrying a letter addressed to Mark Cerny, lead designer of the PS5, with a strange caption written mostly in "coo" noises. You're probably quite confused, but let us explain.

The latest PS5 news and rumors

news and rumors PS5 vs PC: Which gaming platform is for you?

(Image credit: NeoGaf)

This post on NeoGaf made by verified game dev o'dium may look like kind some of troll post, but other dedicated members of the forum decoded the message to find out the secret meaning. This message revealed that the PS5 will be come with a 11.06 teraflop GPU with 52 compute units at a frequency of 1743 MHz.

Compared to the Xbox Series X's promised 12 teraflop GPU, the PS5 loses but not by too much. Since there's no official announcement yet, it's possible that Sony could make up this roughly 1 teraflop gap before it has to reveal everything to eager fans around the world.