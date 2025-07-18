Leaked AMD ‘Magnus’ APU could power the PS6 or next Xbox — here’s what we’ve heard

The APU for either the PS6 or the next Xbox might have just been revealed.

YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead (via Wccftech) posted a video discussing an unannounced AMD Zen 6 APU codenamed “Magnus.”

This processor supposedly has a large 264mm squared graphics die with a 384-bit memory bus. As Wccftech explains, that’s a wider bus than even the Xbox Series X’s 320-bit bus. Magnus allegedly also packs 11 CPU cores featuring three Zen 6 cores and eight Zen 6 cores, which is a strange core count.

What makes Moore’s Law is Dead believe this APU is for the PS6? In the documents he discusses, he found other code names, such as Mero and Jupiter, with the former being an unused codename for the Steam Deck’s APU and the latter rumored to be the APU for the equally rumored PlayStation handheld. In other words, these are chips for gaming systems and not the best gaming laptops.

Zen 6 Magnus Leak: AMD's MASSIVE APU for PS6? (+ Medusa Point Specs) - YouTube Watch On

Given these codenames, the APU’s square design (which MLID says looks similar to other Mark Cerny designs), and the CPU’s weird core count, the YouTuber believes these are signs of a potential PS6 APU. That said, AMD leaker Kepler_L2 posted on X that they think the Magnus APU could be for the yet-to-be-announced next Xbox.

Sony and AMD recently announced their partnership for the next Sony console. Microsoft has also stated that it’s developing the next Xbox. Given those facts, it lends stories like this some credence. However, don’t take any of this as gospel either. Regardless, we encourage you to watch the linked video above since it discusses a lot of fascinating details.

In other PS6 news, we recently reported that Sony’s next console could utilize 24GB of RAM, according to the experts at Digital Foundry. Given how the PS5 has 16GB of RAM, DF’s speculation that the successor system will have at least 24GB of RAM seems reasonable. As for the next Xbox, it might have more than 24GB of RAM if it’s indeed more akin to a gaming PC, as some have speculated.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.