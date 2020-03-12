PS5 will continue Sony's focus on killer single-player exclusives

The PS5 is set to continue Sony's plan from the PS4 era: pursuing single-player games with a strong focus on story. And we couldn't be happier.

The news comes from an interview with Hermen Hulst, Head of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios, conducted by PlayStation Blog (via GamesRadar ). Hulst was previously the managing director of Guerrilla, the studio responsible for the Killzone series and Horizon Zero Dawn, so he knows what he's talking about when it comes to single-player gaming.

He told the PlayStation Blog about the future direction of Sony's fourteen current first-party developers, which he manages as chief of Worldwide Studios.

"We’re very committed to dedicated hardware, as we were before. We’re gonna continue to do that. And we’re very committed to quality exclusives. And to strong narrative-driven, single-player games," he said.

He continued, saying that this won't mean experiences will become stale. "At the same time, we’re going to be very open to experimentation, to new ideas. Just trying things out to see what works. I think that’s also very much part of the DNA of Worldwide Studios."

Given the quality of some of the PlayStation 4's big one-player titles, like God of War (2018) and Bloodborne, and the excitement surrounding upcoming games like The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima, PlayStation fans are likely to be very happy that this trend will continue for the next few years.

The interview also discussed recent and upcoming releases for the PS4, as well as Sony's intentions for taking its franchises into the world of TV and cinema — for example, the upcoming Uncharted movie. It's well worth a read aside from the exciting PS5-related news.